South Carolina junior forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston continues to add to her portfolio of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsements after signing with ProSolar Systems, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ biggest solar power engineering and construction firms.
The deal announced Monday with the 6-foot-5 Boston — the Southeastern Conference’s player of the year, and a leading candidate to take national player of the year honors — is the first by a USVI company with an athlete from the territory since NIL deals became legal in June 2021, according to a release from ProSolar Systems.
“We recognize the history that Aliyah has been making and could not resist associating our company and our brand with her,” Drew Alston, ProSolar’s sales and marketing director, said in the release. “The excellence that she has represented on and off the court is a shining example of what the Virgin Islands can produce, and we are happy to be the first local company to provide Aliyah with an endorsement.”
Boston has already taped a 30-second commercial with ProSolar Systems that company officials said would soon begin airing on social media and local television and cable broadcasts.
The two-time Lisa Leslie Award winner as the nation’s top center and a two-time Associated Press first-team All-American, Boston has been active in signing NIL deals since then, most notably with regional restaurant chain Bojangles and shoe maker Crocs.
She also became the first women’s college basketball player to sign an NIL representation deal with Klutch Sports, the sports agency that represents NBA superstar LeBron James and dozens of other professional athletes.
Boston signed with Klutch Sports in mid-February as part of the agency’s new women’s basketball division, headed up by WNBA sports agent Jade-Li English, the daughter of former NBA player Alex English.
Among the players now represented by Klutch are WNBA All-Star and South Carolina grad Aja Wilson, Olympic gold medalists Chelsea Gray and Alisha Gray, and Judea “Juju” Watkins, a top-five Class of 2023 recruit who also signed an NIL representation deal.
— Bill Kiser