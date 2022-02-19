South Carolina junior and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston has signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) representation agreement with the sports agency that represents NBA superstar LeBron James and dozens of other athletes.
Klutch Sports Group, based in Los Angeles, announced on its social media sites Friday that it was forming a women’s basketball division, and that Boston was one of the agency’s first signees.
Also signing on with Klutch Sports Group are WNBA All-Star and South Carolina grad Aja Wilson, Olympic gold medalists Chelsea Gray and Alisha Gray, and top-five Class of 2023 recruit Judea “Juju” Watkins (also on an NIL deal). Heading the new division will be WNBA sports agent Jade-Li English, the daughter of former NBA player Alex English.
Klutch Sports Group, founded by James’ agent Rich Paul in 2012, currently represents more than three dozen NBA players, including Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Lonzo Ball, Zach LeVine and Ben Simmons. The agency expanded to add NFL players to its player lineup, chief among them DeVonta Smith and Chase Young.
The 6-foot-5 Boston, a two-time Lisa Leslie Award winner as the nation’s top center and a frontrunner for all of the major national player of the year awards, has already signed several NIL agreements with sponsors, most notably regional restaurant chain Bojangles and shoe maker Crocs.
Bill Kiser