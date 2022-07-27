South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston added one more trophy to her award-winning junior season Tuesday, earning the 2021-2022 Academic All-America Team Member of the Year among NCAA Division I schools.

The award was selected by the members of the College Sports Information Directors of America, and caps a season in which Boston has been recognized by other organizations as the best at her position, in her sport, in women’s sports and even across all sports.