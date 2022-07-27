South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston added one more trophy to her award-winning junior season Tuesday, earning the 2021-2022 Academic All-America Team Member of the Year among NCAA Division I schools.
The award was selected by the members of the College Sports Information Directors of America, and caps a season in which Boston has been recognized by other organizations as the best at her position, in her sport, in women’s sports and even across all sports.
“It means so much to win this award because growing up I always learned that it’s books before ball,” Boston said in a prepared release. “So, to a representative of that, it’s really special. And, I’m pretty sure my parents are going to love it.”
Boston, now a rising senior, is the first Gamecocks athlete in any sport to earn the CoSIDA award, and came after she was a repeat winner of CoSIDA’s Women’s Basketball Academic All-American of the Year.
Earlier this month, Boston was named the winner of the Honda Cup, which goes to the top female college athlete in the nation — another first for South Carolina. She was also named the Southeastern Conferences’ Roy F. Kramer Female Athlete of the Year.
In women’s college basketball, Boston was a unanimous consensus national player of the year award winner, and was named the Women’s Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player after leading the Gamecocks to the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship.
She was also named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year — the first player, male or female, to claim both Naismith awards in the same year — as well as the SEC’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
A three-time Lisa Leslie Award winner, which goes to the top center in women’s college basketball, Boston was the Gamecocks’ leading scorer (16.8 ppg) and led the nation with 30 double-doubles this past season, including an SEC-record 27 straight to become just the third player in Division I women’s basketball history with a streak at least that long.
She became the Gamecocks’ fifth-fastest player to reach 1,000 rebounds (92 games) and also reached 1,000 career points this season. In USC’s career record book, Boston is fourth in total rebounds, third in offensive and defensive rebounds, and second in double-doubles and blocked shots. This past season, she set single-season records for total rebounds, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds and double-doubles.