Aliyah Boston didn’t spend much time on the court Monday night.
The way her team-mates were playing, the St. Thomas native didn’t have to.
Boston scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three blocked shots in just under 16 minutes as Team U.S.A. rolled over Venezuela 102-53 in a group-play game at the 2021 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup tournament in San Juan.
Sedona Price led the undefeated Americans with 19 points, Rhyne Howard had 17 points and Elissa Cunane 11 points and nine rebounds in winning their third straight game.
Daniela Wallen led Venezuela (0-2) with 18 points.
— Bill Kiser