The first-ever “UA Next” women’s basketball camp hosted by South Carolina star and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston will be held in the territory in early June.
According to Calvert White, commissioner of the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department, the Under Armour-sponsored camp will be held June 10 at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
The camp will host 50 middle school and high school basketball players — 25 from the St. Thomas-St. John district and 25 from the St. Croix district, according to White — for a day-long training session with Boston and several coaches from mainland colleges.
Boston, who was named consensus national player of the year in leading the Gamecocks to the NCAA Tournament championship in April, signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreement with Under Armour in late April.
Plans are also underway to honor the 20-year-old Boston with a parade on her return to St. Thomas, as well as a billboard outside of King Airport — similar to one at Rohlsen Airport honoring St. Croix native and Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Tim Duncan — celebrating her accomplishments.
“She is one of our own,” White said during a press briefing Monday from Government House. “She makes no mistake where she’s from.”
— Bill Kiser