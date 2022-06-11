ST. THOMAS — When Destinee John-Baptiste first heard about the “UA Next” girls basketball camp being held in the territory, she immediately knew she wanted to be a part of it for two reasons.
“I enjoy playing basketball — and I wanted to meet Aliyah,” said the 13-year-old John-Baptiste, from St. Thomas.
Of course, that was what every one of the 50 middle and high school players attending Friday’s camp wanted — to meet South Carolina star and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston, and learn a few things about basketball as well.
In both regards, the Under Armour-sponsored camp at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center was a rousing success, even by the standards of a consensus national player of the year and NCAA Tournament champion.
“I think it went great,” Boston said later Friday, after both sessions of the camp had been completed. “It was a great first camp. All the girls had fun. It was a blast, and they learned a lot.”
“Honestly, I think everything ran pretty smoothly,” she added. “We made a camp sheet about what we wanted to do, and we were able to execute everything we did. I wouldn’t change anything — I think our preparation before each camp in the future will just continue to be just as good as this one was.”
And Boston did a lot of walking around.
While a good bit of the instruction was handled by coaches and former players — both from the local ranks like Wayne Harvey, who had previously instructed many of the players at Friday’s camp and from stateside, like Sydney Johnson, the associate head coach at Air Force and a former head coach at Princeton and Fairfield — Boston was a significant presence on the court.
Moving from station to station as the players ran through dribbling, passing and defensive drills, Boston was there — shouting instructions, giving pointers or delivering encouragement to the young players.
“I learned that I’m a pretty good coach,” she said. “Just being able to walk around and give the girls different pointers, about what they should do, how they should go about doing different drills. I was just encouraging them and having a lot of fun with them.”
And the players were looking and listening — and thinking about their futures.
“She’s an inspiration to me because she plays basketball like I do, and it makes me feel like maybe I can be something, coming from the same island as she does,” said John-Baptiste, a student at Virgin Islands Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy.
“I learned that I’m not always going to be good; on certain days, you’re going to be worse than on others. You just have to be patient with yourself.”
John-Baptiste wasn’t alone in that sentiment.
“Aliyah inspires me to push harder in life,” said 12-year-old La’Kaisah Graham, a student at St. Mary’s Catholic School on St. Croix. “I definitely want to do this next year.”
“She’s somebody who represents the Virgin Islands,” J’Niaa Celestine, a student at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, said of Boston. “She came up and brought a championship home with her. I think I could do that in the future. She’s somebody to look up to.”
Having such a program like the UA Next camp has been a dream of Boston’s, who had nothing like it growing up on St. Thomas — and having to play against the boys.
Now, parents are glad that she played an instrumental role in bringing such an opportunity to the territory.
“I know she’s really into basketball,” said Darren John-Baptiste, Destinee’s father. “It’s a good thing. Basketball is a sport boys and girls can play — and some of the girls are showing more talent than the boys. It’s definitely a good thing.”