Just over a decade ago, Brian Brady moved from New Jersey to the U.S. Virgin Islands to take what he said was a “temporary job” on St. Croix.
Eleven years later, Brady is finally heading home after stepping down as lead instructor with the St. Croix Swimming Association and head coach of its St. Croix Dolphins swim team.
Brady, who has been the Dolphins’ head coach since September 2012, will move back to his home state of New Jersey later this month, and will eventually settle in Washington Township, N.J., close to Philadelphia.
However, he won’t be giving up swimming — Brady said he is taking a job as an assistant coach with Rowan University’s swimming team, an NCAA Division III program in Glassboro, N.J.
“It’s a little bit of everything, but mainly to be closer to my family,” Brady said in a telephone interview with The Daily News on Monday.
“I’ve got two little babies and one more on the way, so it’s just a little bit of a change. I’ve got a lot of extended family in that area.”
Brady’s journey to St. Croix actually began in 2011, when he was a senior on Rider University’s swimming team.
One of Brady’s teammates — and college roommate — was St. Croix native Ryan Nelthropp, who told Brady about the opening with the St. Croix Dolphins.
“He just basically said, ‘Hey, are you interested in coming down to St. Croix, coaching the team and just filling in for a little while until they find someone permanent?’,” Brady said.
“At first, I really didn’t know; I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do that. But I said ‘Why not?’ I had nothing going on, trying to figure out what I wanted to do. So I took the risk; about a week later, I came down with two suitcases.”
Brady only intended to stay for a few weeks. But the weeks turned into months, and the months turned into a permanent job as the Dolphins’ head coach.
“I stayed to the end of the school year (at Good Hope Country Day School, where the Dolphins’ pool is located),” Brady said.
“Then they sent a survey out to the parents, asking if they were happy (with Brady) or if they should keep looking?
“I guess they were happy with me, so they asked me to stay another year. After that, it was another year, then it was another two years, and so on.”
Brady had only been to St. Croix once before — a spring break trip with Nelthropp in the spring of 2010 — and admitted that living in the Caribbean wasn’t something he wanted to do.
“It was just something different from everything I had ever known growing up in New Jersey,” he said. “After I came down in 2012, I figured it would be temporary. … But it grew on me.”
Brady wound up getting married to his wife, Rashawn, in April 2019. Together, they have two daughters — Serena, who will turn 2 in July; and 8-month-old Brielle — with a third on the way, due in early December.
“We found out (about the third child) after we made the decision,” to move back, Brady said. “But it wasn’t going to change anything at that point.”
But Brady has left his replacement a solid program, with several up-and-coming swimmers on both the Dolphins and the U.S. Virgin Islands National Team, where he shared coaching responsibilities with St. Thomas Swimming Association coach John Vasbinder.
“My main philosophy is to have the kids enjoy it and have fun,” Brady said. “They’re not all going to be lifelong swimmers or college swimmers. A lot of them just want to part of a team, stay active and have some fun in a sport.
“I try to find a balance somewhere between pushing those kids who want to go to the next level, swim in college, go to the Olympics, that sort of stuff, and be there for the kids who just want to be part of a team and have some fun.”
