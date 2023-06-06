Brian Brady

Brian Brady

Brian Brady

Just over a decade ago, Brian Brady moved from New Jersey to the U.S. Virgin Islands to take what he said was a “temporary job” on St. Croix.

Eleven years later, Brady is finally heading home after stepping down as lead instructor with the St. Croix Swimming Association and head coach of its St. Croix Dolphins swim team.

— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.