Knee injury ends year for Astros DH Alvarez
DENVER — Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, last season’s AL Rookie of the Year, will miss the rest of the season because of a partially torn right patellar tendon that requires surgery, manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday.
Álvarez hit 27 homers in 313 at-bats last season but appeared in just two games this year. He missed Houston’s summer camp and the first three weeks of the season while recovering from the coronavirus.
Álvarez made his season debut on Friday and homered against the Seattle Mariners. He played again Saturday but was scratched from Sunday’s lineup because of the knee injury and placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
“We expect a full recovery,” Baker said. “It’s better that it happens now for spring training because he has between now and spring training to heal.”
Elbow issue sidelines Blue Jays rookie Pearson
BALTIMORE — Toronto Blue Jays rookie right-hander Nate Pearson was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday after complaining of elbow tightness following his fourth big league start.
Selected in the first round of the 2017 draft, Pearson told the team about the injury after a poor outing against the Orioles on Tuesday night in which he gave up three homers, five runs and three walks in four-plus innings.
“The good news is that he was feeling better this morning, but of course he’s one of our big prospects so we’re going to have to be careful with him,” manager Charlie Montoyo said Wednesday. “We’ll run him through all the tests and see where he is.”
Pearson, who turns 24 on Thursday, has a 6.61 ERA despite throwing five shutout innings against Washington in his major league debut.
Cubs 3B Kris Bryant gets injection for ailing left wrist
CHICAGO — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant got an injection Tuesday for his ailing left wrist, sidelining the slugger for at least two days.
Manager David Ross said Bryant also saw a specialist for the injury. The Cubs are off today, so the earliest the 2016 NL MVP could return to the lineup is Friday against the crosstown White Sox.
“The hope is that he would be back Friday, but there’s no way of knowing that until we have those conversations and he picks up a bat and swings and tests it and all those things,” Ross said.
— The Associated Press