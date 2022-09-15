When Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. took office in January 2019, it had been nearly 1½ years since the last horse racing event had been held in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
That span has now increased to just over five years, but things took a major step forward toward the return of horse racing to the territory.
On Thursday at Government House on St. Croix, Bryan signed an agreement with VIGL Operations LLC that will allow the company to begin rebuilding the island’s Randall “Doc” James Race Track and hold races there.
The agreement brings an end to a saga that began in late 2016 with a deal by then-Gov. Kenneth Mapp that would have seen VIGL operating both of the territory’s race tracks — a deal that was sidetracked over the years by the weather, lawsuits, and even a pandemic.
“Today is indeed a fantastic day for the Virgin Islands,” Bryan said in his opening speech. “My administration has been committed to bringing horse racing back; as soon as we got into office, we started on this quest. … Eventually, we got a lot of the dust cleared.”
Thursday’s agreement with VIGL Operations now settles the question of who will rebuild and run James Race Track — and with a big contribution from the V.I. government.
Under the terms of the agreement, the USVI will contribute $5 million toward the rebuilding of the track and its facilities — a figure that Bryan said was to settle all the expenses VIGL had accrued over the years from its initial work on both tracks.
Bryan said that the funds would not come from the more than $7 million the territory received from FEMA earmarked for work on both James Race Track and St. Thomas’ Clinton E. Phipps Race Track.
When asked where the funding would come from, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said that it would come from the St. Croix Capital Improvement Fund through an appropriations bill sponsored by Sen. Javan James.
Unlike the initial deal with VIGL, this agreement has a series of deadlines agreed upon by the gaming company that begins with the presentation of a project management play “in the next two weeks,” according to Andrew Dubuque, chief financial officer and managing partner at VIGL Operations LLC.
“We’ve got tight, tight deadlines,” Bryan said. “The track is going to get built and it’s going to get built in quick fashion. … We should be in construction within the next three to six months. The stuff that doesn’t need permitting will begin immediately.”
As for St. Thomas’ Clinton E. Phipps Race Track, which will be rebuilt and operated by Southland Gaming of the Virgin Islands, Bryan said that the plans and permitting are almost completed, and the major work should begin soon.
“We’ve already started to do the trimming, the upkeep of the track, in anticipation of the construction to start,” he said. “We should see movement on that within the next 120 days or so.”
What Mapp or Bryan didn’t anticipate was all the hurdles that had to be dealt with since the initial agreement with VIGL was signed and approved by the Legislature in the closing days of 2016.
First, there were hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017, which heavily damaged both race tracks and put their reconstruction on the back burner as the territory recovered from the storm damage.
More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down entertainment of all sorts worldwide for more than a year, with the rampup to pre-pandemic levels taking another year-plus.
“That was perhaps the most debilitating thing over the years,” Bryan said. “All of the investors in this track were involved in the gaming industry. Of all the industries affected by COVID, entertainment took the hardest hit.
“We could see it in our hotels, we could see it in our tourism product, the lack of gaming in the territory for a while, and the lack of cruise ships. It was no different for VIGL; they had to overcome losses not only here, but in the states.”
Then there were the lawsuits and other government intervention:
• A suit filed within days of the agreement’s signing by James Race Track operator TRAXCO, which also operated a racino on site, was settled out of court for $1.8 million, according to Bryan.
• The Federal Aviation Administration, which has operational control on the property (including the James Race Track site) surrounding Rohlsen Airport, had to give its approval over all reconstruction plans for the track — a process that took nearly two years.
• Then there was the big lawsuit by St. Thomas-based Southland Gaming, which filed suit in U.S. District Court on Dec. 18, 2018, claiming that its long-standing contract with the V.I. government to operate Video Lottery Terminals on St. Thomas was being violated.
Then-District Court Judge Curtis Gomez ruled in Southland’s favor on April 10, 2020 — less than three weeks before his term ended. He was replaced on the bench by District Court Judge Robert Molloy.
Three months later, Molloy overturned Gomez’s ruling and ordered the USVI government and Southland Gaming into mediation, with VIGL participating as an intervenor. It wasn’t until this past May that Southland Gaming agreed to settle its lawsuit.
Now Thursday’s agreement with VIGL puts the future of James Race Track to rest.
“We realized over the course of those years, a lot of things have happened,” Bryan said.
“That put a lot of pressure on everybody, and the No. 1 killer is time. … We looked past that, and as an administration, we had to focus on one thing — getting Randall “Doc” James Race Track back up and running.”