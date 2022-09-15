When Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. took office in January 2019, it had been nearly 1½ years since the last horse racing event had been held in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

That span has now increased to just over five years, but things took a major step forward toward the return of horse racing to the territory.

