Bryan throws out first pitch at Tuesday’s Blue Jays-Red Sox game
U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. threw out the ceremonial “first pitch” Tuesday night at Boston’s famed Fenway Park before the start of the Red Sox’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Bryan was joined on his trip to Massachusettes by V.I. Tourism Department commissioner Joseph Boschulte.
Bryan and Boschulte watched Tuesday’s game — the second in a four-game series between the Blue Jays and Red Sox — in team president Sam Kennedy’s box at Fenway Park, along with JetBlue chief executive officer Robin Hayes.
Ex-Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius signs with Mexican League team
MEXICO CITY — Veteran major league shortstop Didi Gregorius has signed with the Union Laguna Algodoneros of the Mexican League, the team announced Tuesday.
The 33-year-old Gregorius played 11 seasons in the majors with four teams, including the New York Yankees from 2015-19.
Union Laguna did not disclose the terms of Gregorius’ contract.
Gregorius began his MLB career in 2012 with Cincinnati. He was then traded to Arizona, which traded him after the 2014 season to the Yankees, where he replaced the retired Derek Jeter at shortstop.
Gregorius played for the Philadelphia Phillies from 2020-22. For his career, he’s a .257 batter with 134 homers and 530 RBIs in 1,077 games.
Mets-Tigers series-opening game postponed due to rain; DH today
DETROIT — The New York Mets and Detroit Tigers was rained out on Tuesday night.
The series-opening game will be made up as part of a doubleheader today.
New York Mets star pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are returning to the mound in the series against one of their former teams.
Verlander is scheduled to make his Mets debut on Thursday against the Tigers, who drafted the right-hander No. 2 overall in 2004 and traded him to Houston in 2017. His start was delayed due to a back injury.
Scherzer — who pitched for the Tigers from 2010-14 — is due to pitch today for the first time since April 19, when he was ejected for violating MLB’s foreign substance policy.
