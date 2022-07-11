ST. THOMAS — There’s a popular superstition that having bananas on a boat brings bad luck and a fishless day.
So, when St. Thomas’ Edwin “Eddie” Bryan Jr. saw a bunch aboard the 20-foot Spider “Green Flash” he and fellow anglers Mark Stiehler, Ricky Laplace and Michael Berry were ready to cast off to compete in the 32nd annual Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament, he quickly carried the bananas to shore and brought back a pineapple instead.
“Let’s just say after that, we had a good day of fishing. It would have been great if we were able to catch everything that bit, but we still brought six fish to the scale,” said Bryan, who has fished the tournament annually since he was a child.
After departing from St. Thomas’ Hull Bay on Sunday morning and heading west, Bryan said they soon hit a spot where for about a half-hour they fought fish and reeled in four.
One of these was the 30.8-pounder that earned Bryan the Largest Kingfish prize.
“We saw one was big, but we kept saying ‘it’s not enough, we want one even bigger to win’,” he said. “We went a little further west and got two more. In all, we had a lot of fun. That’s what it’s all about, having fun with family and friends. And those bragging rights are pretty good too.”
Bryan was one of 166 anglers, including 26 juniors, on 40 boats who fished in this Northside Sportfishing Club-hosted tournament. Bryan’s catch earned him $3,000 in cash, plus other prizes.
The second-largest kingfish prize went to junior angler Shane Berry, aboard “Little King,” who caught a 30.25-pounder.
A.J. Laplace, another junior angler and fishing on “Mama Tried,” reeled in a 20.75-pounder to take the third-largest kingfish prize, while it was Anne Tagini who caught the fourth-largest lingfish, a 19.95-pounder, aboard “Feel Good.”
The catch of 10 kingfish, totalling 89.55 pounds, earned Kai Holmberg, aboard “No Behavior,” the Best Captain award.
Meanwhile, catching 14 fish (115.65 pounds) total of the tournament’s eligible species, won Holmberg driving “No Behavior” the Best Boat award.
K.J. Terry, on “No Behavior,” caught 10 fish weighing 73.05 pounds to earn Best Male Angler, while the Best Female prize went to Tagini, who caught a total of four for 50.70 pounds of fish, aboard “Feel Good.”
The Best Junior Male Angler award went to Berry, who caught four fish collectively weighing 72.15 pounds from “Little King.”
Flame Gonzalez earned Best Junior Female with her catch of two fish weighing a total of 4.10 pounds aboard “Sea Weasel.”
Although the tournament is focused on kingfish, other species earned anglers cash and prizes.
Arnold Petersen, fishing aboard “Feel Good,” caught the Largest Barracuda at 26.20 pounds. Jordan Cisneros, fishing from “Mixed Bag II,” won Largest Bonito with his 4.5-pounder. Finally, Chelsea Aubain caught the Largest Mackerel, a 6.25-pounder, aboard “Mixed Bag II.”
First organized by the Northside Sportfishing Club in 1988, the tournament has become one of the highlights of French Heritage celebrations on St. Thomas.
The event benefits the Joseph Sibilly School, St. Thomas Rescue, Civil Air Patrol, and Nana Baby Children’s Home, as well as provides college scholarships.
Over the past nearly three decades, the nonprofit Northside Sportfishing Club by way of its annual Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament has donated over $220,000 to community organizations and scholarships.