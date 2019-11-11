ST. THOMAS — For the first half of Sunday morning’s game, the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team gave Keiser University all it could handle.

But the second half proved to be the Buccaneers’ downfall, as the Seahawks pulled away for a 100-80 victory and sweep the weekend series from UVI at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.

— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.