University of the Virgin Islands center Muhammadu Jawaru, right, goes up for the jump ball against Keiser University's Malcolm Mabry, left, at the start of Sunday morning's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Kamoi Lake, left, knocks the ball away from Keiser University's Mark Gordon, center, as teammate Josh Goss, right, helps on the double team during the first half of Sunday morning's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands’ Josh Goss, left, drives the baseline for a layup against Keiser University defenders Marko Orlic, right front, and Jermar Perkins, right rear, during the first half of Sunday morning’s game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands’ Kamoi Lake, left, goes for a layup against Keiser University defenders Malcolm Mabry, right front, and Ryan Kroll, right rear, during the second half of Sunday morning’s game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Felix Ramos, center, puts up a layup against Keiser University defenders Germele Florent, left, and Malcolm Mabry, right, during the first half of Sunday morning's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Josh Goss, right, puts up a shot over Keiser University defender Marko Orlic, left, during the first half of Sunday morning's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Kamoi Lake, left, goes for a layup against Keiser University defenders Malcolm Mabry, right front, and Ryan Kroll, right rear, during the second half of Sunday morning's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Drake Elliott, right, puts up a jumper over Keiser University's Marko Radulovic, left, during the second half of Sunday morning's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Keith Gilmore, right, drives past Keiser University defender Mark Gordon, left, during the second half of Sunday morning's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Keith Gilmore, left, puts up a jumper as Keiser University defender Marko Orlic, right, tries to stop him during the second half of Sunday morning's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands head coach Jeff Jones, rear, tries to encourage the Buccaneers' bench during the second half of Sunday morning's game against Keiser University at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
