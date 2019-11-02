University of the Virgin Islands’ Josh Goss, center, drives between University of Michigan-Dearborn defenders Damian Forrest, left, and Mathew Mignault, right, during the first half of Friday night’s game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Muhammadu Jawaru, right, gets his hand on a rebound against University of Michigan-Dearborn's Jason Gigliotti, left, during the first half of Friday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands’ Felix Ramos, left, goes up for a shot against University of Michigan-Dearborn’s Jason Gigliotti, during the second half of Friday night’s game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Josh Goss, left, drives for a layup against University of Michigan-Dearborn's Damian Forrest, during the second half of Friday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands head coach Jeff Jones, center, and University of Michigan-Dearborn head coach Taylor Langley, far right, talk with game officials after a scuffle broke out between two players late in the second half of Friday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Muhammadu Jawaru, right, gets his hand on the opening tip against University of Michigan-Dearborn's Jason Gigloitti, left, during the first half of Friday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Josh Goss, center, shoots between University of Michigan-Dearborn defenders Damian Forrest, left, and Zach Lattimer, right, during the first half of Friday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
ST. THOMAS — Maybe the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team shouldn’t have taken a few days off.
The Buccaneers, strugging with their shot after three days away from the court, nonetheless stuck with University of Michigan-Dearborn until the final minutes, with the Wolverines handing UVI a 76-60 loss Friday night at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.
