ST. THOMAS — On the positive side, the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team has gone from giving up triple-digit scoring in its first two games to a season low.
However, the Buccaneers’ offense couldn’t match what their defense was doing Friday night, suffering a 57-36 loss at the hands of Warner University in the second day of the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic at the Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Only one player scored in double figures for winless UVI (0-4) — Jalil Langston, who finished with 12 points — as the Buccaneers not only had a season-low in scoring, but in shooting as well.
Meanwhile, while the Royals (2-0) were held to their lowest scoring game in more than nine months — a 72-58 loss to Florida Memorial University on Jan. 29 — their depth were more than a match for UVI.
Warner went through 13 players, with 10 scoring in Friday’s win, led by a season-high 24 points from Logan West.
The Buccaneers were in Friday’s game early, with two ties and four lead changes in the first half. UVI was up by five points (7-2) in the first three minutes on Joel Contreras’ 3-pointer with 17 minutes, 8 seconds left, and last led at 12-8 on a Langston free throw with 12:10 remaining.
However, Warner finally got its offense on track after that and regained the lead for good. The Royals went ahead 13-12 on Jamal Norris’ 3-pointer with 9:46 left, the start of a half-ending 19-2 run that put the visitors ahead 27-14 at the break.
UVI managed to get the margin back under double digits early in the second half, pulling within 29-20 on another Langston 3-pointer with 17:39 left. But a 10-point run by Warner over the next 4½ minutes pushed the Royals’ lead back to double figures.
Warner’s biggest lead came with less than eight minutes remaining, when Josh Glesil’s layup put the Royals ahead 49-25.
Jalil Langston, University of the Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard is now 4 for 4 in double-figure games for the Buccaneers, although Friday wasn’t his best effort. He made 4 of 11 from the field (including 1 of 4 on 3-pointers) and 3 of 8 free throws.
Logan West, Warner University: The 6-6 sophomore forward finished just three points off his career high. He made 8 of 11 from the field (including a perfect 3 for 3 on 3-pointers) and 5 of 6 on free throws. He also equaled his season high in rebounds (seven). But on the down side, he had a team-worst five turnovers.
• It wasn’t a good night for UVI’s offense, which shot a season-low 35.1% from the field (13 of 37) and 7 of 23 (30.4%) on free throws, and was just a few percentage points off a low on 3-pointers (3 of 12, 25.0%). Meanwhile, Warner made 21 of 54 from the field (38.9%), 8 of 24 on 3-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws.
• While the Buccaneers had a season low in turnovers (20), the Royals were able to take advantage of the extra scoring chances — 21 points off the turnovers, to just nine points (off 14 TOs) for UVI.
St. Thomas University 88, Southern University at New Orleans 70: The Bobcats overcame an early lead by the Knights to take control in the first half from the Knights and remain undefeated.
Southern-New Orleans (1-1) led by four points in the first two minutes of the half, only to see St. Thomas (3-0) rally to pull ahead by 49-33 at the halftime break. The Bobcats went on to lead by as many as 31 points midway through the second half before the Knights fought back.
Milton Matthews had a game-high 27 points to lead four players in double figures for St. Thomas. Dalon Dean came off the bench to add 15 points, Jordan Hernandez had 13 points and Fred Mulbah scored 12.
Bryce Brown led Southern-New Orleans with 18 points, with Trevontay Alford adding 17 points.
The Buccaneers wrap up play in the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic at 11 a.m. today with a rematch against St. Thomas. UVI faced the Bobcats during last week’s Florida road trip, losing 114-57 on Oct. 28.
The second game will have Southern-New Orleans taking on Warner at 1:30 p.m.
