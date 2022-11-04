ST. THOMAS — On the positive side, the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team has gone from giving up triple-digit scoring in its first two games to a season low.

However, the Buccaneers’ offense couldn’t match what their defense was doing Friday night, suffering a 57-36 loss at the hands of Warner University in the second day of the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic at the Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.

Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.