The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s and women’s basketball teams are seeing their 2021-2022 schedules get shorter and shorter, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Buccaneers lost four more games off their schedules Tuesday, with home-and-away doubleheaders against Florida National University cancelled due to the pandemic, which has seen a massive uptick in cases due to the omicron variant.
UVI athletics director Jerel Drew confirmed the cancellations, saying in an email that “COVID has impacted the teams and there are just some concerns with student safety with several institutions throughout. We are just taking precautions as numbers are rising.”
The Buccaneers’ men’s and women’s teams were to have hosted the Conquistadors in a pair of doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas, then travel to Hialeah, Fla., for rematches on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.
Florida National’s teams have been especially hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before Tuesday’s cancellations, the Conquistadors have had seven straight games canceled, with their last game action on Dec. 17, an away series against Columbia International in Lake Wales, Fla.
This is the second time that UVI has had games canceled due to the pandemic. Earlier this month, the Buccaneers’ home doubleheaders against Rust College were called off. Those games would have been played Sunday and Monday.
— Bill Kiser