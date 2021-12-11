Maybe the time off did some good for the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team.
Seeing its first game action in three weeks, the Buccaneers won for just the second time this season, holding off a late run by Trinity Baptist College for a 65-62 victory Friday night in Jacksonville, Fla.
Howard University transfer LiWayne Richardson scored a season-high 18 points to lead three players in double figures for UVI (2-7), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Jamal Norris and Chris Williams each added 12 points for the Buccaneers.
Freshman Fausto Alvarez led the Eagles (2-7) with 12 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Turning point
This one was close throughout, especially in the first half. It wasn’t until the closing stages of the period that UVI took the lead, on a Richardson free throw with 1 minute, 32 seconds remaining for a 28-27 halftime lead.
The Buccaneers would never relinquish the lead, either, going up by as many as 11 points, leading 53-42 on a Norris tip-in with 6:05 remaining.
That’s when Trinity Baptist began working its way back into contention, with Ian Kanady’s long 3-pointer with five seconds left pulling the Eagles within 65-62.
They got a break right after, thanks to a UVI turnover, that put the ball back in Trinity Baptist’s hands with four seconds left, but Kanady missed a long, off-balance 3-pointer before the buzzer.
Observations
• Friday wasn’t one of the Buccaneers’ best shooting nights, as they made 21 of 53 from the field (39.6%) and just 1 of 11 3-pointers. But they made up for that by going 22 of 35 on free throws.
Up next
The Buccaneers play College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick, Ga., on Sunday. Game time is 5 p.m. Atlantic.