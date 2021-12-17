The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team struggled in the first half, then couldn’t make a second-half rally stick in a 93-81 loss to Truett McConnell University on Wednesday night in Cleveland, Ga.
Jamal Norris scored 25 points to lead three players in double figures for the Buccaneers (2-10) in wrapping up a three-game road trip.
Chris Williams added a season-high 20 points and Will Boyd had his first double-double in five weeks with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Eliyah Stevens also had 12 rebounds.
That wasn’t enough to overcome a season-high 31 points by E.J. Brown as the Bears (7-6) won for the fourth time in their past five games. Enocka Franky added a season-best 23 points and Cory Seitz had 11 points.
Turning point
The first half. UVI and Truett McConnell through nine lead changes and six ties through the first 12 minutes of Wednesday’s game. However, it was downhill from there for UVI. Seitz’ layup with 7:41 left put the Bears ahead for good, and kicked off an 11-point run that ended with back-to-back baskets by Franky for a 32-21 lead with 5:18 remaining.
The Buccaneers made a run in the second half, closing to within 58-57 on Williams’s three-point play with 12:09 left. But the Bears responded with a 16-5 run over the next 2½ minutes, with Seitz’s jumper putting Truett McConnell up 74-62 with 9:34 left.
Key players
Jamal Norris, University of the Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-4 freshman made 9 of 18 from the field (5 of 12 on 3-pointers) and 2 of 3 free throws before fouling out.
E.J. Smith, Truett McConnell University: The 6-2 sophomore guard made 7 of 14 from the field (5 of 9 on 3-pointers) and 12 of 13 free throws. He also had three rebounds and three steals.
Up next
UVI returns to action until Jan. 16 against Rust University in the first of two games against the Bearcats in the MLK Classic. Game time at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas is 4 p.m.