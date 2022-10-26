Over his career as a college basketball coach, Shannon Taylor has gotten used to helping rebuild teams.
The University of the Virgin Islands’ basketball teams are no different.
That’s the situation both Taylor — the new men’s coach — and second-year women’s coach Niki Collins face this season as the Buccaneers open with a road series in Florida beginning today.
Both of UVI’s teams begin the 2022-2023 season with an unusual doubleheader in Miami Gardens, Fla.
The Buccaneers’ men open at Florida Memorial tonight in Miami Gardens, Fla., while the Lady Bucs take on St. Thomas University; on Friday, the two squads switch opponents, with UVI’s men playing at St. Thomas and the women taking on Florida Memorial.
The Florida road trip wraps up Saturday with the Lady Buccaneers playing Ave Maria University in Ave Maria, Fla., a 102-mile drive from Miami.
All games in the Florida road trip are scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. Atlantic start time.
Taylor, who took over as UVI’s men’s coach Sept. 20, has spent the past month getting to know his team — all of whom he didn’t recruit.
Only four players returned from last year’s team — guard-forward Denny Gonzalez and guard Shirmoy O’Garro, both St. Thomas natives; guard Eliyah Stevens from Atlanta, Ga., and 6-foot-8 center Ali Palmer from Grenada.
Of those, only Gonzalez (19.3 minutes per game) and Stevens (17.5 per game) saw any significant playing time. O’Garro averaged 3.3 minutes in seven game appearances, and Palmer averaged 2.0 minutes in two games.
The remaining seven players were all recruited by UVI athletics director Jerel Drew during the long search to find the replacement for Alfonso Duncan, who did not return to the team after two COVID-affected seasons.
The Buccaneers’ 2020-2021 season was aborted before it began due to the pandemic, while the 2021-2022 season was stopped after just 11 games due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases stateside. UVI’s men finished 2-9.
So getting the players — returnees and newcomers alike — used to Taylor and what he expects has been priority No. 1 the past few weeks.
“We’ve been getting in the gym when we can, and trying to get the stars right,” said Taylor, who came to the Buccaneers after four seasons as the lead assistant at Riverside (Calif.) City College.
“So far, I’ve been trying to get these guys to understand my offense and what I want, that they can compete and all those good things. I’m starting to see their weaknesses and strengths, and trying to get them to where they can excel.”
UVI’s women’s team is in much the same boat.
Only one player, sophomore Kierra Neal, returns from last year’s Lady Buccaneers team, which was 7-4 and in contention for a spot in the NAIA playoffs when the season was called.
Neal, a 5-5 guard from Ferriday, La., was UVI’s second-leading scorer last season, averaging 12.2 points per game, as well as 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
The newcomers to UVI’s women’s team include freshman guard Ariana Renault, who graduated from St. Thomas’ Charlotte Amalie High School.