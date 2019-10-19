ST. THOMAS — There’s been one thing on Jeff Jones’ wish list since he became head coach of the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team — a season-opening victory.

The Buccaneers finally checked that off of Jones’ list Friday night, taking a 70-54 victory over the University of Maine-Fort Kent in their 2019-2020 season opener at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.

