University of the Virgin Islands guard Josh Goss, right, tries to knock the ball away from University of Maine-Fort Kent forward Jaequan McNeal, left, during the first half of Friday night’s game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands guard Ermias Nega, rear, shoots over University of Maine-Fort Kent forward Logan Miller, front, during the first half of Friday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands forward Keith Gilmore, center, goes up for a shot during the first half of Friday night's game against the University of Maine-Fort Kent at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands forward Ahmed Coulibaly, left, drives past University of Maine-Fort Kent defenders Jaequan McNeal, right front, and Bryce Gilbert, right rear, during the first half of Friday night’s game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands forward Ishmail Carino, front, looks for an open teammate while guarded by University of Maine-Fort Kent forward Zeke McMurtry, rear, during the first half of Friday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
UVI men vs Maine-Fort Kent 4
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
ST. THOMAS — There’s been one thing on Jeff Jones’ wish list since he became head coach of the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team — a season-opening victory.
The Buccaneers finally checked that off of Jones’ list Friday night, taking a 70-54 victory over the University of Maine-Fort Kent in their 2019-2020 season opener at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.
