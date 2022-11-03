ST. THOMAS — The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s and women’s basketball teams both went through a tough season-opening road trip through Florida, losing all five games by double-digit scores.

But those losses could help both Buccaneers squads prepare for what they’ll face this week in the second annual UVI HBCU Basketball Classic, which begins today at the university’s Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.

