ST. THOMAS — The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s and women’s basketball teams both went through a tough season-opening road trip through Florida, losing all five games by double-digit scores.
But those losses could help both Buccaneers squads prepare for what they’ll face this week in the second annual UVI HBCU Basketball Classic, which begins today at the university’s Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
UVI will be joined in the three-day tournament — which concludes Saturday — by the men’s and women’s teams from Southern University of New Orleans, the men’s teams from St. Thomas University and Warner University, and the women’s teams from Philander Smith College and Florida National University.
This will be the first — and only — home games of the season for both Buccaneers squads, who have had to deal with short-handed rosters and limited practice time leading up to their Florida road trip.
“There were some challenges we’ve come up against,” second-year UVI women’s coach Niki Collins said. “It’s been difficult, but it’s also been a wake-up call. When you can see how you’re going to play in other people’s gyms, with adversity, it’s something they needed. It was a wake-up call because things aren’t going to get any easier.”
The Buccaneers men, under first-year head coach Shannon Taylor, had just eight players dressed out for their two road games — both losses. UVI fell to Florida Memorial University 103-71 on Oct. 27, then lost to St. Thomas 114-57 on Oct. 28.
“Our team still fought,” Taylor said. “Playing two top teams in the Florida area was tough, but good for us. It built character and we saw what our team’s about. We’ve been able to get in the film room and watch where we can get better, and things we can do the next time we play.”
Taylor said that St. Thomas native Denny Gonzalez, one of four returnees from last season’s team, will dress out for this weekend’s HBCU Classic. He missed the Florida road trip due to a family emergency.
One highlight from the Buccaneers’ weekend was the play of junior guard Naythan Shaw-Clarke. The 6-foot-3 guard, a transfer from Langston University in Oklahoma, averaged 25.0 points and shot 60.6% from the field in two games. He had a game-high 24 points in the loss to Florida Memorial, then topped that (26 points) the next day against St. Thomas.
“We had a lot of guys in roles that they never had,” Taylor said. “You can go down our roster, and we had a lot of guys like that. Everybody’s roles are new. I’m working to put those guys in the best situations possible.
“We threw them in the fire, but our guys are excited to have another opportunity to bounce back. Hopefully, this tournament will give our guys a better opportunity — maybe we can pull one or two of these out.”
As for the Lady Buccaneers, they played three games in as many days in their Florida road swing, and only had seven players dressed. UVI opened with a 75-53 loss to St. Thomas on Oct. 27, then fell to Florida Memorial 83-47 on Oct. 28 and to Ave Maria University 91-51 on Oct. 29.
“We do have room for improvement in terms of confidence,” Collins said. “It’s one thing to be able to score a basket; it takes a little more to stop someone from scoring. Our team has great chemistry off the court; I’m just waiting to see how that translates on the court.”
One bright spot for this year’s Lady Buccaneers has been their scoring balance — six of the seven players scored in double figures at least once over the first three games, with three players averaging 10 or more points per game.
Ja’Learia Hill, a sophomore guard, leads UVI’s women in scoring at 12.0 points per game. Brittney Smith, a senior forward who transferred from LSU-Alexandria, is second at 11.0 per game, with junior guard Alexia Hood, who transferred from Birmingham-Southern, close behind at 10.7 per game.
“The difference between this year’s team and last year’s is that it is well rounded,” Collins said. “Everybody can score on any given night. The question is who’s going to get those tough rebounds, or get those clutch free throws, or who’s going to be able to handle the pressure.”
The Lady Buccaneers will also have a player back on its roster for this weekend. Sophomore forward Mia Davis, the lone returnee from last year’s team, will be in uniform, Collins said.
Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.