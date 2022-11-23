The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team saw its second-half rally fall short in an 85-75 loss to Arkansas Baptist on Saturday night in Little Rock, Ark.
Jalil Langston scored a game-high 26 points and three other players finished in double figures for the Buccaneers (0-8), who saw their losing streak hit 10 straight games.
Naythan Shaw-Clarke added 19 points, Eliyah Stevens had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Joel Contreras finished with 11 points for UVI, which trailed 50-34 at the halftime break.
The Buffaloes (3-2) extended their lead to as many as 21 points early in the second half before the Buccaneers began their rally.
Ryan Stowers led Arkansas Baptist with 23 points, with Kendrick Robinson adding 22 points. Antonio Howard scored 13 points and Brandon Williams had 11 points.
• UVI had its best shooting game of the season Saturday, making 26 of 53 from the field (49.1%), including 6 of 13 3-pointers. But the Buccaneers are still struggling at the free throw line — they made 17 of 30 Saturday (56.7%), only the third time they’ve shot above 50% at the line this season.
• Meanwhile, Arkansas Baptist — in its first season as an NAIA member school — had its best shooting game of the season as well, making 56.1% from the field (32 of 57), including 9 of 18 3-pointers (also a season best). And unlike UVI, the Buffaloes didn’t have problems making free throws — they were 12 of 17 from the line.
• The Buccaneers’ losing streak dates back to the final games of the 2021-2022 season. Their last win came on Dec. 10, 2021, a 65-62 victory over Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville, Fla. UVI then dropped its next two games before the rest of its season was cancelled due to rising COVID cases on the mainland.
The Buccaneers are off to Florida for their next two games this weekend, playing at Florida Memorial on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Game time for both is 3 p.m. Atlantic. The Lions (3-4) enter the game riding a four-game losing streak. However, they’re 3-0 all-time against UVI, the latest coming in the Buccaneers’ 2022-2023 season opener, a 103-71 victory on Oct. 27.