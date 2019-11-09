University of the Virgin Islands' Keith Gilmore, right, shoots over Keiser University's Germele Florent, left, during the first half of Friday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands’ Josh Goss, right, tries to get off a shot over the outstretched arms of Keiser University’s Germele Florent, left, during the first half of Friday night’s game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Josh Goss, left, and Keiser University's Mark Gordon, right, battle for a rebound during the first half of Friday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Josh Goss, right, collides with Keiser University's Chance Anderson, left, as he drives for a layup during the second half of Friday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands’ Felix Ramos, center, gets double teamed by Keiser University defenders Marko Orlic, left, and Jimmy Sylvain, right, during the second half of Friday night’s game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Keith Gilmore, right, shoots over Keiser University's Germele Florent, left, during the first half of Friday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
UVI vs Keiser 2
University of the Virgin Islands’ Josh Goss, right, tries to get off a shot over the outstretched arms of Keiser University’s Germele Florent, left, during the first half of Friday night’s game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
University of the Virgin Islands' Josh Goss, left, and Keiser University's Mark Gordon, right, battle for a rebound during the first half of Friday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
University of the Virgin Islands' Josh Goss, right, collides with Keiser University's Chance Anderson, left, as he drives for a layup during the second half of Friday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
UVI vs Keiser 5
University of the Virgin Islands’ Felix Ramos, center, gets double teamed by Keiser University defenders Marko Orlic, left, and Jimmy Sylvain, right, during the second half of Friday night’s game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Commented