University of the Virgin Islands center Muhammadu Jawaru, left, tips in a missed shot as University of Central Bayamon defenders Jose Hernandez, center, and Giovanni Martinez, right, try to stop him during the second half of Saturday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands forward Keith Gilmore, center, drives past University of Central Bayamon defenders Felix Calderone, left, and Randy Fonseca, right, for a layup during the first half of Saturday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands center, Muhammadu Jawaru, right, tips in a missed shot as teammate Josh Goss, left, closes in to help during the second half of Saturday night's game against the University of Central Bayamon at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands guard Ermias Nega, left, drives past University of Central Bayamon defender Giovanni Martinez, right, for a layup during the second half of Saturday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands head coach Jeff Jones, center, talks with his players during a time out in the second half of Saturday night’s game against the University of Central Bayamon at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands forward Keith Gilmore, left, shoots over University of Central Bayamon center Joseph Rosado, right, during the second half of Saturday night’s game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands forward Keith Gilmore, right, drives past University of Central Bayamon defender Luis Davila, left, during the first half of Saturday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands center Muhammadu Jawaru, left, watches as his alley-oop slam dunk goes through the basket as University of Central Bayamon defenders Jose Hernandez, center, and Joseph Rosado, right, look on during the second half of Saturday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands center Ahmed Coulibaly, right, battles for a rebound with University of Central Bayamon players Felix Calderone, center front, and Joseph Rosado, center rear, as UVI teammate Muhammadu Jawaru, left, looks on during the first half of Saturday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands head coach Jeff Jones, center, yells instructions at his players during the first half of Saturday night's game against the University of Central Bayamon at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
ST. THOMAS — When Jeff Jones was recruiting guard Ermias Nega to sign with the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team, he saw the 6-foot-6 guard as a solid No. 2 scoring option behind returnee Keith Gilmore.
On Saturday night, Nega became the Buccaneers’ No. 1 option, scoring a season-high 35 points as UVI pulled away in the second half for a 79-60 victory over the University of Central Bayamon at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.
