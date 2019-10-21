ST. THOMAS — When Jeff Jones was recruiting guard Ermias Nega to sign with the University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team, he saw the 6-foot-6 guard as a solid No. 2 scoring option behind returnee Keith Gilmore.

On Saturday night, Nega became the Buccaneers’ No. 1 option, scoring a season-high 35 points as UVI pulled away in the second half for a 79-60 victory over the University of Central Bayamon at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.

