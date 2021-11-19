It didn’t take long for the University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball team to avenge its lone defeat this season.
The Buccaneers needed just two weeks to get even, beating the Bulldogs 79-77 on Thursday in Wilberforce, Ohio.
Four players finished in double figures for UVI (5-1), with two posting double-doubles. Kaeani Berry had 15 points and 16 rebounds, Amber Appiah-Kubi added 115 points and 10 rebounds, Melea Lovelace scored a game-high 19 points and Kierra Neal put in 10 points for the Buccaneers.
Wilberforce had handed the Buccaneers their only loss on Nov. 4 during the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic on St. Thomas, winning 62-44.
Kadai Greene-Tucker led the Bulldogs (5-4) with 19 points. E’Taja Thompson added 15 points, and Nia McCormick had 11 points.
Key players
Melea Lovelace, University of the Virgin Islands: The 5-foot-6 junior guard had a career night for the Buccaneers, making 6 of 14 from the field — 5 of 6 on 3-pointers — and 2 for 2 on free throws. She also had six rebounds and five assists.
Kadai Greene-Tucker, Wilberforce University: The sophomore was the Bulldogs’ most consistent shooter, making 8 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 on free throws. She also had five rebounds.
Observations
• UVI had one of its best shooting games of the season, making 29 of 59 from the field (49.2%) and a season-best 7 of 12 3-pointers. The Buccaneers were also consistent at the free throw line, making 14 of 15.
• Wilberforce shot just as well — and had more opportunities, thanks to turnovers. The Bulldogs made 30 of 72 attempts (41.7%), but only 6 of 25 3-pointers. They were also 11 for 17 on free throws.
Up next
UVI gets another shot at Wilberforce today at Beacom-Lewis Gym. Game time is 6 p.m. Atlantic.