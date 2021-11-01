It’s been nearly two years since the University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball team won back-to-back games.
But the shorthanded Buccaneers are now the winners of two straight games after beating Morris College 52-31 on Saturday in Sumter, S.C.
Three players finished with double-doubles for UVI (2-0) — Mia Davis had a game-high 15 points to go with 11 rebounds, 6-foot-1 center Kaeani Berry added 14 points and a seasob-best 17 boards, and Kierra Neal had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
That, and the Buccaneers’ defense, more than offset a bad night from St. Thomas native Kaya Evans, who had a season-best 24 points in Friday’s win. On Saturday, the St. Thomas native went scoreless on 0 for 15 shooting, including 0 for 11 on 3-pointers.
A’Doshia Graves led the Hornets (0-2) with eight points.
Turning point
The second and third quarters. UVI only led 10-5 after one quarter, but pushed its lead into double digits by ourscoring Morris 12-8 in the second quarter (leading 22-13 at the half) and 16-8 in the third quarter. The Buccaneers took their biggest lead — 24 points — in the closing stages of the fourth quarter, going up 47-23 on Lynnea Pugh’s jumper with 4 minutes, 12 seconds remaining.
Key players
Mia Davis, University of the Virgin Islands: With Evans strugging, the 5-4 Atlanta native came up big for the Buccaneers. She made 7 of 16 from the field, but only 1 of 5 free throws. She also had a team high seven steals – but made six turnovers as well.
A’Doshia Graves, Morris College: Graves did most of her damage from the free throw line, going 6 of 9 while making only 1 of 13 from the field. She also committed a game-high nine turnovers.
Observations
• The last time UVI’s women won back-to-back games came on Jan. 3-4, 2020, when the Buccaneers beat Virginia’s The Apprentice School twice in the Beach Bash Classic tournament in Hialeah, Fla.
Up next
UVI’s women host Arkansas Baptist College at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.