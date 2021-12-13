The University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball team nearly put together back-to-back wins on its current road trip.
However, the College of Coastal Georgia wouldn’t let that happen, holding off a late rally to hand the Buccaneers a 69-64 loss Sunday afternoon in Brunswick, Ga.
Amber Appiah-Kubi and Kaeani Berry had 13 points each and Kashay Bass added 11 points for UVI (6-4), which rallied from an 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
SaQuira Porter had a game-high 19 points to lead three players in double figures for the Mariners (4-10), who snapped a seven-game losing streak Sunday. Kaliyah Little added 17 points and Joyce Jordan 12 points.
Turning point
The fourth quarter. Coastal Georgia had led for most of the game, with the Mariners taking their biggest lead late in the third quarter, going up 52-39 on Sophia Simmons’ free throw with 2 minutes, 36 seconds left.
However, with Coastal Georgia up 57-47 entering the final period, the Buccaneers opened the quarter with an 8-2 run to cut the Mariners’ lead to four points, 59-55, with 7:46 left.
UVI managed to pull within four points once again, 63-59, on Appiah-Kubi’s jumper with 4:28 remaining, but Coastal Georgia pushed its lead back to eight points on baskets by Porter and Ca’Vashia Johnson.
Key players
Kaeani Berry, University of the Virgin Islands: The 6-foot-1 transfer from Alabama State was the Buccaneers’ most consistent scorer, making 5 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 free throws. She also pulled down nine rebounds.
SaQuira Porter, College of Coastal Georgia: The 5-9 senior came up big in the fourth quarter for the Mariners, scoring six points in the period.
Up next
The Buccaneers wrap up their road trip Wednesday, playing Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga. Game time is 6:30 p.m. Atlantic.