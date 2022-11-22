ST. THOMAS — At least Buffalo’s men’s basketball team will go home from the Paradise Jam with one prize.
The Bulls snapped their four-game losing streak Monday, holding off George Mason 82-74 in the tournament’s seventh-place game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Buffalo — making its first-ever appearance in Paradise Jam — not only wrapped up the tournament with its first win, but snapped a losing streak that had lasted two weeks. Before Monday, the Bulls’ last win came Nov. 7 in their season opener against Colgate, a nail-biting 88-87 victory.
Isaiah Adams scored a season-best 24 points and Curtis Jones added 22 points — also a season high — for Buffalo (2-4), while Yazid Powell had 11 points.
Josh Oduro led four players in double figures for the Patriots (2-4) with 17 points. Devin Dinkins added 15 points, Ginika Ojiako had 13 points and DeVon Cooper scored 12 points.
Monday’s game bounced back and forth in the first half, with George Mason leading early at 4-3 on Oduro’s jumper with 17 minutes, 35 seconds left, and tying the score twice (the last at 16-all on Ojiako’s three-point play with 12:37 left).
After that, it was all Buffalo’s game, beginning with when the Bulls regained the lead on Jones’ 3-pointer 32 seconds later, and would go up by as many as seven points en route to a 38-32 halftime lead.
The Patriots actually cut Buffalo’s lead back to one point early in the second half (at 40-39 on Ojiako’s hook shot with 17:39 remaining) and were within two points (60-58 on Cooper’s 3-pointer with 8:09 left) later in the half.
However, each time Buffalo found its second wind and would pull away. The Bulls’ biggest lead came just after George Mason had pulled with a basket, with Buffalo going on a 16-4 run over the next 4½ minutes to go up 76-62 on Adams’ 3-pointer with 3:20 remaining.
Isaiah Adams, Buffalo: The 6-foot-6 junior forward, a transfer from Central Florida, nearly doubled his previous season best (13 points against Colgate). He made 8 of 14 from the field — including 3 of 7 on 3-pointers —and 5 of 9 free throws. He also had four rebounds and a steal.
Josh Oduro, George Mason: The 6-9 senior forward, a first-team all-Atlantic 10 pick last season, had his best game of Paradise Jam — and the Patriots needed it. He made 5 of 9 from the field and 7 of 9 on free throws, and added three rebounds.
• Buffalo had its best shooting game of the tournament, and was close to its season best Monday. The Bulls made 29 of 56 from the field (51.8%), just off the Bulls’ best of 53.8% against Colgate, and were 6 of 20 on 3-pointers and 18 of 30 on free throws.
• George Mason also had its best game of Paradise Jam, making 24 of 50 from the field (48.0%), as well as 5 of 18 on 3-pointers and 21 of 27 free throws.
• Where the Patriots hurt themselves — and helped the Bulls — came off their turnovers. They had 16, which led to 16 points off TOs for Buffalo.
George Mason hosts Queens (N.C.) in Fairfax, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 26; Buffalo hosts Canisius on Sunday, Nov. 27.