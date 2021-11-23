Creighton 66, Southern Illinois 64: Ryan Nembhard sank a runner at the buzzer to lift the Blue Jays to a win over the Salukis on Monday night in the Paradise Jam’s third-place game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.
Down by eight points with less than four minutes remaining, Creighton rallied to tie the game at 62-all on Ryan Kalkbrenner’’s dunk with 2:11 left, with a Kalkbrenner alley oop with 1:38 remaining putting the Jays up 64-62.
Marcus Domask tied the score for Southern Illinois with his short jumper with 5.2 seconds left. But instead of calling a time out, Nembhard took the inbounds pass and drove the length of the court before sinking the eight-footer before the buzzer.
Kalkbrenner finished with 14 points for Creighton (5-1), with Ryan Hawkins adding 13 points and Nembhard 12 points and five assists.
Domask and Lance Jones had 14 points each for the Salukis (2-3), with Kyler Filewich adding 10 points.
Colorado 54, Brown 52: The Buffaloes took the Paradise Jam’s fifth-place game in a battle down to the wire with the Bears.
After 10 lead changes and five ties, Colorado (5-1) took the lead for good on Evan Battey’s layup with 1 minute, 5 seconds remaining, going up 51-50. Keeshawn Barthelemy added a jumper with 32 seconds left to put the Buffs up 53-50.
Evan Battey finished with a game-high 16 points for the Buffaloes, with Jabari Walker adding 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Paxson Wojcik led Brown (4-3) with 14 points, with Dan Friday adding 13 points.
Duquesne 78, Bradley 70: Leon Ayers III came off the bench to score a season-high 23 points as the Dukes snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Braves in the Paradise Jam’s seventh-place game.
Ayers led five players in double figures for Duquesne. Tre Williams added 15 points, Primo Spears had 14 points, Jackie Johnson III finished with 12 points, and Kevin Easley had 10 points.
Terry Roberts had 17 points to lead three players in double figures for Bradley (1-5), which lost its third straight.
— Bill Kiser