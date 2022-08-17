The British Virgin Islands’ under-14 boys national team battled to a 1-1 draw with Anguilla on Monday at the Caribbean Football Union 2022 U-14 Boys Challenge Series tournament in the Dominican Republic.
The tie leaves the BVI atop the Tier II Group 3 standings at 1-0-2 (five points), just one point ahead of Anguilla and Sint Maarten, both at 1-0-1 (four points). Rounding out the group standings are Turks and Caicos Islands at 0-2-1 (two points) and the U.S. Virgin Islands (0-2-0).
The British Virgin Islands took the lead late in the first half on Othniel Gillings’ score in the 27th minute. However, Anguilla tied things up just before the end of the half on a free kick by Nicholson Millington, whose shot in the 35th minute deflected off a BVI defender’s head and into the goal.
The British Virgin Islands had its opportunities to break the tie in the second half, with both denied by Anguilla goalkeeper Shemor Browne. Browne stopped a shot by Kyle Farrington in the 37th minute, then saved a penalty kick by Blake Kirk in the 42nd minute.
The BVI U-14 boys have one group-play match remaining, set for 4 p.m. today against Sint Maarten at the Club Athletico Pantoja stadium in Santo Domingo.
The U.S. Virgin Islands also resumes play today after a two-day break, facing Anguilla at 2 p.m. at the Santa Fe Academy field, also in Santo Domingo. The USVI closes out group play at 4 p.m. Thursday against Turks and Caicos Islands, also at the Santa Fe Academy field.