The British Virgin Islands’ under-14 boys national team battled to a 1-1 draw with Anguilla on Monday at the Caribbean Football Union 2022 U-14 Boys Challenge Series tournament in the Dominican Republic.

The tie leaves the BVI atop the Tier II Group 3 standings at 1-0-2 (five points), just one point ahead of Anguilla and Sint Maarten, both at 1-0-1 (four points). Rounding out the group standings are Turks and Caicos Islands at 0-2-1 (two points) and the U.S. Virgin Islands (0-2-0).