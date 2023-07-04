The British Virgin Islands was still seeking its first medal heading into Monday’s events at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.
By the end of the evening at the Jorge Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, the territory had not one, but two.
Tortola native Djimon Gumbs earned the BVI’s first medal of the CAC Games with a bronze-medal finish in the men’s shot put.
Just over two hours later, Gumbs’ fellow Tortola native Rikkoi Brathwaite added to the BVI’s haul with his own bronze medal in the men’s 100-meter dash.
This is the second straight CAC Games in which the BVI has claimed two or more medals, following its three-medal performance at the 2018 Games in Colombia.
It also gives the British Virgin Islands a total of nine medals at the CAC Games since it began participating in 1982.
Gumbs, a rising senior on Northwestern State University’s track and field team, had a best toss of 19.00 meters (62 feet, 3¾ inches).
That put him behind Mexico teammates Uziel Munoz, who won the gold medal in 20.81 meters (68 feet, 3¼ inches, and Jairo Moran, the silver medalist in 19.18 meters (62 feet, 11 inches).
Gumbs made his medal-earning toss on the third of his six attempts. He was in line to claim a silver medal until Moran came up with his toss on his fifth attempt.
Tortola’s Eldred Henry, who earned a bronze medal in the men’s shot put in the 2018 CAC Games, finished sixth this time in 18.12 meters (59 feet, 5¼ inches).
Brathwaite, an All-American in 2022 as a senior on Indiana University’s track team, finished the final in 10.26 seconds, just getting edged out by silver medalist Jose Gonzalez of the Dominican Republic, who also posted a 10.26. Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald won the gold medal in 10.24 seconds.
Brathwaite advanced by winning his qualifying race in 10.29 seconds, tying for the fastest time in the prelims with Trinidad and Tobago’s Kion Benjamin.
• St. Croix’s Michelle Smith opened her bid for a CAC Games medal by finishing second in her preliminary race in the women’s 400-meter hurdles.
Smith finished the prelim in 57.03 seconds, automatically qualifying for today’s finals.
• British Virgin Islands sprinter Beyonce De Freitas failed to advance to the finals in the women’s 100-meter dash after finishing fourth in her prelim race in 11.84 seconds, ninth overall out of 16 entries.
In other events involving V.I. athletes Monday:
Archery: British Virgin Islands archer Ritseeniyah Georges-Haughton lost her first-round elimination match in the women’s compound division, falling to Mexico’s Andrea Becerra 148-123 (29-27, 29-22, 30-24, 30-24, 30-26).
Men’s Basketball: The USVI senior men’s national team fell into the consolation round and out of medal contention after losing to Nicaragua 83-76 in overtime in their final group-play game.
Miguel Arnold scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures for the U.S. Virgin Islands, which finished 1-2 in Group A, good for third place. Only the top two in each group advance to the semifinals.
Romani Hansen and Ivan Aska both had double-doubles — Hansen 12 points and 11 rebounds, Aska 10 points and 14 rebounds, along with seven assists — and Jahsean Corbett added 14 points for the USVI.
Fencing: St. Croix’s Kruz Schembri, competing in the men’s individual foil division, qualified for the elimination rounds by going 3-2 in Group A, with wins over Guatemala’s Cristian Porras (5-2), Colombia’s Miguel Angel Grajales Mena (5-2) and Bishma Cruz of the Dominican Republic (5-2), and losses to Venezuela’s Antonio Leal (5-4) and Mexico’s Diego Cervantes (5-2).
The 16-year-old Schembri then went on to lose in the first round of eliminations, falling to Porras 15-9 in the Round of 16.
Tennis: The USVI’s two doubles teams were both eliminated from competition with first-round losses.
In mixed doubles, the St. John brother-sister team of Tomas and Malena Del Olmo were topped in a third-set tiebreaker by Panama’s Jose Gomez and Zulay Castaneda 5-3, 3-5, 10-8.
In men’s doubles, the USVI team of Imani Beharry and Finlay Miller were defeated by Venezuela’s Brandon Perez and Ricardo Rodriguez 4-0, 4-1.
Coming up
Archery: The USVI’s two archers will begin elimination-round play today. St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour will open against Martinique’s Christel Denis Nicolas in the men’s recurve division, while St. Thomas’ Anne Abernathy opens against Cuba’s Yailin Paredes in the women’s recurve division.
Men’s Basketball: The USVI plays host-team El Salvador in the consolation semifinals today at 2 p.m. at the National Gymnasium in San Salvador. The Salvadorans finished 0-3 in Group B.
Fencing: USVI fencer Susana Fornaris opens competition today in the women’s individual epee division, beginning with her group-play matches, then moving on to the elimination rounds later in the day.
Track and Field: Smith will run in the finals of the women’s 400-meter hurdles tonight, and three other Virgin Islands athletes will be in competition: USVI’s Eddie Lovett in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, St. Croix’s Mikaela Smith in the women’s 800-meter run, and BVI’s Deya Erickson in the women’s’ 100-meter hurdles.