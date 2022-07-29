TORTOLA — Officials with the British Virgin Islands Horse Racing Association have announced a card of five races — recognizing persons who have contributed to the sport as owners, trainers and investors — for the annual August Festival races on Tuesday.
The card — the first August Festival races held in the territory since 2016 — will have a 2 p.m. post time for the first of the five races at the Ellis Thomas Downs in Sea Cows Bay, with subsequent races following in 45-minute intervals.
Lesmore Smith, president of the BVI Horse Racing Association, said they are honoring the five horsemen with four seven-furlong races and a one-mile race.
“I’m looking forward to people coming from within the Virgin Islands, guests, to come out and have a good time,” Smith said. “We’re going to make it a family fun day event more so. It is a memorial day in honor of our fallen soldiers, Earl ‘Bob’ Hodge, Ronnie ‘Mileage’ Simmonds, Elliot ‘Parboy’ Hodge, Ronnie ‘Biggy’ Hodge and Lenford Antonio ‘Bolo’ Baptiste and all those good soldiers that fought the fight and kept the sport alive as trainers, owners and investors.
“So at the end of the day, it’s about unity of spirit, togetherness as a country, as a people and that’s what is important for me.”
Smith said finally being able to have races after all the struggles the country and people have faced.
The setbacks began with the 2017 August Monday flood that wiped out August Festival races, followed by Hurricane Irma a month later, and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Smith told The Daily News that it’s a good feeling for the people that really look forward to enjoying themselves in a moment of socialization, for the spirit of unity and coming together to help ease some of the stress they’ve been going through as well as the current situation being experienced.
“I think that horse racing, one of our oldest traditional sports in the BVI, has always been something we look forward to in our August festivities as we celebrate our freedom,” Smith said. “After all the calls and requests, I reached out, did my best. In all the years I’ve been extending myself after 2017, it’s to try and do something to make people’s lives a little better — not that you’re financially capable of handling all the pieces — but because I love to see people happy cause me to do these things.
“I believe the spirit of unity goes further than anything in our lives. So to me, it’s a great opportunity, a great moment, a great privilege to be a part of it and continue to see it grow and develop. As a result of that, it’s a good moment, a good feeling.”
The card opens with the first of the four seven-furlong races, the Lenford Antonio “Bolo” Baptiste Memorial race, featuring debutant “Shine N Jam” and “Nadiae’s Image.”
The 2:45 p.m. race will honor Elliot “Parboy” Hodge with a card of debutants, including “Disseration,” “Facinating Beauty” and “Clave De Do.”
The Ronnie “Biggy” “Animal” Hodge Classic follows at 3:30 p.m., with “Astro Ride” in its debut, “St. Thomas,” “Ruttingonashow” and “Long on Luck,” another debutant.
The fourth race. at 4:15 p.m., is the Earl “Bob” Hodge Memorial Race and will showcase “Keep The Commish” and “Romantic Henry,” both debutants.
The August Festival race card closes at 5 p.m. with the Ronnie “Mileage” Simmonds Memorial one-mile race.
In the field are “Courage and Honor,” “Come on Venezuela” from St. Thomas in its debut, “One Way to Fame” and “Gigantic,” another debutant.