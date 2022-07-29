TORTOLA — Officials with the British Virgin Islands Horse Racing Association have announced a card of five races — recognizing persons who have contributed to the sport as owners, trainers and investors — for the annual August Festival races on Tuesday.

The card — the first August Festival races held in the territory since 2016 — will have a 2 p.m. post time for the first of the five races at the Ellis Thomas Downs in Sea Cows Bay, with subsequent races following in 45-minute intervals.