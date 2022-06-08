The British Virgin Islands picked up its second straight draw in CONCACAF Nations League group play Monday, battling to another 1-1 tie against the Cayman Islands at Truman Bodden Stadium in George Town, Cayman Islands.
This is the second time since 2008 that the BVI National Team has posted back-to-back draws in international play, and against the same team as well. The Nature Boyz battled with the Bahamas to draws of 1-1 and 2-2 in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Nov. 23-25, 2008.
It also extended the British Virgin Islands’ winless streak in international play to 26 consecutive matches, dating to September 2012. Over that span, the BVI is 0-22-4.
The Caymans took the early lead midway through the first half on midfielder Jonah Ebanks’ penalty kick goal in the 25th minute, but the British Virgin Islands knotted the match at 1-all early in the second half on midfielder Jamie Wilson’s rebound header in the 46th minute.
The British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands are now 0-0-2 in League C’s Group D, with each having a match remaining against Puerto Rico — the Caymans on Thursday at Truman Bodden Stadium, the Nature Boyz on Sunday, June 12, in Mayaguez, P.R.
— Bill Kiser