The British Virgin Islands’ under-17 boys national soccer team came close to getting its first win at the 2022 CONCACAF Under-17 Championship Qualifiers on Saturday, falling 1-0 to the Bahamas in their group play match in Florida.
The lone goal of Saturday’s match came late in the first half when Bahamas midfielder Robert Holcombe scored in the 33rd minute.
The loss left the BVI tied with St. Martin for last place in Group A at 0-3-0 with two matches remaining – today against Guyana and Wednesday against St. Martin – at the IMG Academy soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla.
Bermuda leads the group standings at 3-0-0 (nine points), with the Bahamas now in a three-way tie for second with Guyana and Bonaire at 2-1-0 (six points).