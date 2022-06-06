The British Virgin Islands, coming off its closest shot at a win in nearly 2½ years, gets a rematch against the Cayman Islands in a CONCACAF Nations League group-play match today in the Cayman Islands.
The two teams — both in League C’s Group D — battled to a 1-1 tie in the group play opener Friday at the A.O. Shirley Recreation Grounds in Road Town, Tortola, the BVI’s first international home match in six years.
That left both the British Virgin Islands and the Caymans with 0-0-1 records. The third team in Group D — Puerto Rico — won’t play its first matches until Sunday, June 12, hosting the BVI in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.
The British Virgin Islands ended a five-match scoreless streak in the 62nd minute on Troy Caesar’s header, but the Caymans tied the match on Cyrus Conolly’s goal in the 82nd minute.
That was the closest the BVI came to ending its now 25-match winless streak since a 4-3 loss to Bonaire in a Nations League match on Oct. 13, 2019. In that match, the BVI led 3-1 until giving up three goals in a seven-minute span late in the second half.
Today’s match will be played at Truman Bodden Stadium in George Town, Cayman Islands. Match time is 6 p.m. Atlantic.
— Bill Kiser