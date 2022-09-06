The British Virgin Islands’ under-17 boys national soccer team was just minutes away from getting its first win in the 2022 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers.
However, Guyana spoiled the BVI’s chances, scoring late in the second half to take away a 1-all draw Sunday in a group play match in Florida.
The final results puts the British Virgin Islands in fifth place in Group A at 0-3-1 (one point), while bumping Guyana down to third at 2-1-1 (seven points) with one match remaining.
Bermuda leads the Group A standings at 4-0-0 (12 points), with Bonaire second at 3-1-0 (nine points). The Bahamas is fourth at 2-2-0 (six points), with St. Martin last at 0-4-0.
Forward Johnny-Jay Rowe had put the BVI ahead late in the first half with his goal in the 42nd minute. However, midfielder Bryan Wharton knotted the match at 1-all with his goal in the 71st minute.
The British Virgin Islands closes out group play against St. Martin on Wednesday at the IMG Academy soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla. Game time is 9 a.m. Atlantic.
The U.S. Virgin Islands under-17 boys wrap up group play in the CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers today, taking on Anguilla.
The USVI is last in the Group B standings at 0-3-0, while Anguilla is a half-game ahead at 0-2-0. Aruba (3-0-0, nine points) holds a half-game lead over Puerto Rico (2-0-0, six points) atop the standings, followed by Martinique at 1-1-0 (three points).
Today’s match will be played at the IMG Academy soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla. Game time is 9 a.m. Atlantic.