TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team will play its first international home match in more than six years today when it hosts the Cayman Islands in their opening match in the first round of CONCACAF Nations League play.
How things turn out for the Nature Boyz will depend on the improvement of a young BVI National Team, led by new head coach Chris Kiwomya. The match will begin at 4 p.m., and will be played at the A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground in Road Town.
This is the first of three matches the BVI will play in the first-round window in League C’s Group D, with a rematch against the Caymans at Truman Bodden Stadium in Georgetown on Monday, then against Puerto Rico at Centroamerica Stadium in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on Sunday, June 12.
The British Virgin Islands’ last home match — either in a friendly or international qualifier — came on March 26, 2016, in a Caribbean Cup qualifier, a 7-0 loss to Dominica.
It’s been even longer since the Nature Boyz won a match — July 7, 2012, to be precise, a 1-0 victory over Anguilla in a friendly, also played at the A.O. Shirley Grounds.
Since then, the BVI National Team has gone 0-22-2 — the ties were against Dominica 0-0 on March 29, 2015, in a FIFA World Cup qualifier; and on March 21, 2019, against Turks and Caicos Islands 2-2 in a CONCACAF Nations League match.
That’s something Kiwomya — who took over coaching duties in October — has been working to change. He said that the team has been making strides and there are good young players coming forward.
“I think the future looks bright if we can keep giving the foundation to improve, they’ll grow together,” he told The Daily News during the BVI’s final camp this week ahead of playing the Caymans, against whom they are 0-3-1 in their encounters.
“We’ve been working on everything — the technical and tactical side of the game which I think is very important. Tactics in football when teams are playing each other is really important too and understanding of the formations and obviously passing and receiving the ball, which is the simplest part of the game. You’ve got to be able to pass and control the ball first.”
With players who are based in the United Kingdom, Kiwomya has organized several camps both in the BVI and the UK, trying to get the team blending and getting to know the personalities and become close as a team. He said bringing players from England, Tortola and Virgin Gorda together, is a “good blend.”
“We all like each other and that’s the main thing,” he said. “They work hard and they’re getting better. You like working with young players who want to learn and they are getting better. We’ve had a number of training sessions and you can see we’re passing around and we want to try and play the right way — putting the ball in the goal. I think once we do that, the confidence will grow and grow.”
Without divulging details, team captain Troy Caesar said the new system Kiwomya presented shows them that they can compete beyond the Cayman Islands match against any team.
“We haven’t won a game in a long time, and I’ll be very proud of the team and I know the team will be proud of me leading them into a victory,” he said. “The country has been looking down on soccer for a very long time, and a win will set a standard for the youngsters looking up to us. A victory will uplift the country.”
Finishing has been a challenge for the BVI and Kiwomya said they have been working on that, building players’ confidence and giving them practice opportunities.
“We want to put on a good show — we want to compete and try and win a game,” he said. “A win would be nice but it won’t be easy. We haven’t won a game in many years, but we know where we’re coming from. We’re making good strides and want the boys to give their best and if they do that, I’ll be happy with that.”