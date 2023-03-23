TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands men’s national soccer team is expecting to face a stiff challenge against Puerto Rico when they square off today in the BVI’s final CONCACAF Nations League group match.
Today’s League C, Group D matchup is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start at the A.O. Shirley Grounds in Road Town.
Chris Kiwomya, head coach of the BVI National Team, has described today’s matchup as a “very difficult game” after last June’s 6-0 shutout loss to “El Huracan Azul” in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.
“In the Puerto Rico game, it’s going to be a very difficult game for us,” Kiwomya said. “They have moved 39 places in the FIFA rankings. However, that doesn’t mean to say after the last result we’re going out there and it’s the same result we want — hopefully not.”
Puerto Rico — which leads the Group D standings at 2-0-0 (six points) with two matches remaining — is currently No. 170 in the latest FIFA world rankings, while the British Virgin Islands (0-1-2, two points) is near the bottom at No. 209 out of 211 national teams.
The BVI has gone nearly 13 years and 27 matches since its last international victory — a 1-0 win over Anguilla in a friendly on July 7, 2012. Since then, the BVI’s record is 0-23-4.
“I’ve prepared the team as well as we can,” said Kiwomya, who has led the BVI men’s national team since 2021. “They’re all working hard. We really need to start closing the gap on these teams and that’s our purpose really. So I’m looking forward to the game.
“I’ve asked the players to embrace the challenge and to make the people of the BVI proud of them. I think they’re all looking forward to the challenge of improving themselves and they’re going to give everything for the islands.”
Puerto Rico has already secured promotion to League B and a spot in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminaries. Meanwhile, the BVI is looking to break out of a tie with the Cayman Islands (0-1-2, two points) in the Group D standings.
The BVI squad began its training camp last week, with Kiwomya bringing some younger players into the squad. The intent, according to Kiwomya, is to give them a taste of what international competition will be like, since those players are the foundation of the men’s national team.
While the BVI National Team hasn’t had the benefit of a tune-up match since the loss to Puerto Rico, the squad for this week’s match did play a friendly against BVI club team Islanders on Friday, winning 4-0.
Kiwomya said that contact time between the BVI’s players and coaches is the most important thing and they “haven’t had enough” due to “circumstances,” but he’s working with the association to ensure they get contact time with the players.
“It’s important that we understand, don’t lose direction, don’t lose focus now we know what we’re working on,” Kiwomya said. “It’s important the players keep seeing each other and build that relationship.
“Those non-competitive games are a benefit for those coming on to the squad. Starting a big game like this is a big ask, especially for those 17, 18s. So with these games, they can get started and find their feet.”
BVI team captain Troy Caesar, who has 22 career international match appearances, said the coaching staff has implemented a game plan that has “intrigued” the players.
“The energy from the Cayman Islands game (a 1-1 tie last June on Tortola) was very much appreciated,” Caesar said. “That transferred onto the field, that gave us the energy we needed for that 90 minutes.
“The result from the last game against Puerto Rico, I’m confident it will not be the same. The tactics and game plan we have for Thursday, I’m very confident in it.”