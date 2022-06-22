The British Virgin Islands Athletics Association held its National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships on Saturday at the A.O. Shirley Recreation Grounds in Tortola, with more than a dozen athletes taking home at least two gold medals.
Leading the gold medal count were Sheneal Percival, Brooklyn Williams and Jaleel Croal, who claimed three gold medals each. Ten others — Djimon Gumbs, Shamaul Donovan, Teshara Smith, Shakyla Collins, D’Khari Prescott, Timeka Banker, Jaheem Lennard-Joseph, DiaMonae Thomas, Jordanne Thomas and Shakhoya Richards — won two gold medals apiece.
Percival won golds in the Under-11 girls 300-meter dash in 49.90 seconds, the 80-meter dash in 12.16 seconds and the 150-meter dash in 22.78 seconds.
Williams took gold in the Under-13 boys 100-meter dash in 14.16 seconds and the 150-meter dash in 21.43 seconds, and ran the anchor leg on Sprint Tech Track Club’s winning 400-meter relay team with Apollo Henry, Jkhoi Jones and Mikai Carter in 58.65 seconds.
Croal, who competed for the BVI at the 2022 CARIFTA Games in Jamaica in April, set personal bests in winning the Open men’s 100-meter dash in 10.41 seconds, and the 200-meter dash in 20.90 seconds. He also ran the second leg on Talent Ex Track Club’s winning 400-meter relay team with Mikkel Bassue, Jelani Croal and Ja’Moi Roberts in 41.74 seconds.
Among the double gold medalists:
• Gumbs, who competed in the 2022 NCAA Championships with Northwestern State, won the Open men’s shot put in 17.77 meters and the discus in 53.12 meters.
• Donovan won in the Under-15 boys 400-meter dash in 58.73 seconds, and the 200-meter dash in 24.66 seconds.
• Smith won in the Under-13 girls 300-meter dash in 46.81 seconds, and the Under-15 girls 200-meter dash in 29.57 seconds.
• Collins won in the Under-9 girls 60-meter dash in 9.73 seconds, and the 120-meter dash in 19.39 seconds.
• Prescott won in the Under-11 boys 80-meter dash in 12.09 seconds, and the 150-meter dash in 22.78 seconds.
• Banker won in the Under-15 girls 100-meter dash in 14.30 seconds, and ran the third leg on Sprint Tech Track Club’s winning Under-15 girls 400-meter relay team with Ke’yana Sweeney, Azariah Benjamin and Kellycian Paul in 59.20 seconds.
• Lennard-Joseph won in the Under-15 boys 100-meter dash in 12.33 seconds, and ran the anchor leg on Fast Lane Juniors’ winning Under-15 boys 400-meter relay team in 49.83 seconds with Zhyon Wiltshire, Othniel Gillings and Zephyr Galloway.
• DiaMonae Thomas won the Open women’s 100-meter hurdles in 15.60 seconds, and ran the opening leg on Talent Ex Track Club’s winning Open women’s 400-meter relay team in 49.59 seconds with Jordanne Thomas, Ashleigh Penn and Jahtivya Williams.
• Jordanne Thomas won the Open women’s 100-meter dash in 12.43 seconds, and ran the second leg on Talent Ex Track Club’s winning Open women’s 400-meter relay team.
• Richards won the Under-13 girls 150-meter dash in 21.81 seconds, and ran the anchor leg on Top Notch Track Club’s winning Under-13 girls 400-meter relay team in 59.48 seconds with Karlicia Ells, Jecoliah Joles and Kiarra Boyea.
Other gold medalist (with winning time or distance) during the BVI Junior-Senior Nationals were Azana Smart (Under-9 girls ball throw, 14.12 meters), Kaylaun Douglas (Under-9 boys ball throw, 25.10 meters), Taaxhanae Williams (Under-11 girls ball throw, 26.10 meters), J’Moi Scatliffe (Under-11 boys ball throw, 29.40 meters), Trevia Gumbs (Open women’s shot put, 13.84 meters), Savianna Joseph (Open women’s discus, 36.65 meters), Kimberly Smith (Open women’s long jump, 5.95 meters), Jabari Pemberton (Open men’s long jump, 6.42 meters), Mychael Claxton (Open men’s 110-meter hurdles, 16.59 seconds), Kaelyaah Liburd (Open women’s 400-meter dash, 54.53 seconds), Adriano Gumbs (Open men’s 400-meter dash, 48.24 seconds), Zion Smart (Under-11 boys 300-meter dash, 51.78 seconds), Apollo Henry (Under-13 boys 300-meter dash, 48.02 seconds), Jahkeem Sprauve (Under-9 boys 60-meter dash, 9.67 seconds), Macayla Logan (Under-13 girls 100-meter dash, 13.53 seconds), Jah’kyla Morton (Open women’s 800-meter run, 2 minutes, 48.25 seconds), Kaylaun Douglas (Under-9 boys 120-meter dash, 18.75 seconds), Akrisa Eristee (Open women’s 200-meter dash, 24.56 seconds), and Akoia Henley, Celina Brathwaite, J’Daskye Jones and Dauria Alexander (Under-9 girls 400-meter relay, 1:10.41).