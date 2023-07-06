The British Virgin Islands had three chances Wednesday night at adding to its medal count in the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.
But the BVI’s shot at leaving San Salvador, El Salvador, with a third medal in track and field fell short in the territory’s final day of competition at the CAC Games.
The British Virgin Islands finished out of the running in all three of the event finals it had athletes qualify for, ending its two-week stay with two medals — bronzes by Tortola’s Djimon Gumbs in the men’s shot put and Tortola’s Rikkoi Brathwaite in the men’s 100-meter dash.
Tortola’s Beyonce Defreitas made it into the finals of the women’s 200-meter dash Wednesday, finishing sixth in 23.34 seconds.
Defreitas, a rising senior on the University of Central Florida’s track team, advanced to the finals by finishing second in her preliminary race earlier Wednesday in 23.26 seconds.
That was also the second-fastest time — just behind Fiordaliza Cofil of the Dominican Republic’s 23.21 — in the 17-runner field. But in the final, Cofil managed just a bronze in 23.07 seconds, behind gold medalist Yanique Tishana Dayle (22.80 seconds) and silver medalist Yunisleidy Garcia of Cuba (23.05).
Gumbs, who earned the British Virgin Islands’ first medal of the CAC Games, couldn’t add to his medal count in the men’s discus. He finished a distant sixth at 54.00 meters, while his younger brother Diamante Gumbs was seventh at 52.48 meters.
Cuba’s Mario Diaz took the gold medal in 62.57 meters, with Colombia’s Mauricio Ortega getting the silver medal in 61.67 meters and Cuba’s Jorge Fernandez the bronze medal in 59.97 meters.
Earlier Wednesday, Tortola’s Deya Erickson struggled to an eighth-place finish in the women’s 100-meter hurdles final.
Erickson finished in 14.11 seconds, nearly two-tenths of a second slower than her time (13.92 seconds) in Tuesday’s preliminary races.
• U.S. Virgin Islands hurdler Eddie Lovett made the most of his second chance, finishing sixth in the men’s 110-meter hurdles final in 14.28 seconds.
Lovett was a late addition to the finals field. He had finished ninth overall in 14.26 seconds after Tuesday night’s prelim races, but was bumped up to the eighth and final spot after Jamaica’s Odario Phillips and Giano Roberts were both disqualified after improperly knocking over a hurdle during the prelims.
• Tortola’s Jaleel Croal missed out on making the finals in the men’s 200-meter dash, finishing fifth in his preliminary race Wednesday night.
Croal, a rising sophomore on the University of South Florida’s track team, ran the prelim in 21.19 seconds, good for 15th out of the 20-runner field.
D’Amour in semis
St. Thomas archer Nicholas D’Amour moved a step closer to earning a CAC Games medal for the U.S. Virgin Islands after winning his archery quarterfinal match Wednesday.
The 21-year-old D’Amour — No. 6 in the latest World Archery rankings — needed a one-arrow shootout to beat Cuba’s Javier Alejandro Vega Valle in their men’s recurve division Final Eight matchup at the Merliot Sports Complex in San Salvador.
D’Amour had taken a 4-0 lead after winning the first two sets 26-24 and 26-24, but Vega Valle — ranked 200th in the world — started finding the center ring to win the next two sets (29-26, 28-26) and tie the match at 4-4.
When the fifth set wound up in a 28-28 draw — making the score 5-all — that forced the shootout. D’Amour found the 10-ring for just the second time in the match with his shot, while Vega Valle managed just an eight with his, giving the match to D’Amour.
That sets up a semifinal matchup today between D’Amour and Cuba’s Hugo Franco, who beat fellow Cuban Juan Jose Santiesteban Cruz 6-4 (26-27, 26-25, 27-26, 26-29, 29-28) in a five-set quarterfinal battle.
The other semifinal will pit Colombia’s Jorge Enriquez and Mexico’s Caleb Urbina.
The semifinal winners will face off in the gold medal match later today, while the losers meet in the bronze medal match.
Coming up
In addition to D’Amour competing in the archery semifinals, one other Virgin Islands athlete will be in action today — St. Croix’s Rachel Conhoff, who recently finished her senior year on Ursinus College’s track and cross country teams, in the women’s 1,500-meter run.