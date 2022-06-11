The British Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team will wrap up its first round of group play in the CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday against Puerto Rico.
The match will be played at Centroamericano Mayaguez stadium in Mayaguez, P.R. Game time is 6 p.m. Atlantic.
The BVI National Team — 0-0-2 in League C’s Group D — is coming off back-to-back draws against the Cayman Islands. The two teams battled to a 1-all tie on June 3 at the A.O. Shirley Recreation Grounds in Road Town, Tortola, then had another 1-all tie on June 6 at the Truman Bodden Stadium in George Town, Cayman Islands.
The draws are the closest the BVI has come to ending its nearly 10-year-long winless streak, now stretching to 26 matches. The Nature Boyz’ last international win came on July 7, 2012, a 1-0 victory over Anguilla in a friendly. The BVI is 0-22-4 since then.
Puerto Rico — No. 172 in the latest FIFA world rankings, and 1-0-0 in Group D — opened group play Thursday with a 3-0 victory over the Cayman Islands behind two goals from Isaac Angking and a late score by Zarek Valetin.
Sunday’s match between the BVI and Puerto Rico will be the final group play match in the June window. The remaining matches will be held during the March 2023 window, with the British Virgin Islands hosting Puerto Rico on March 23 at the A.O. Shirley Recreation Grounds.
The top team from each of League C’s four groups will be promoted to League B for the next Nations League competition, likely to be held in 2025, as well as qualify for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification tournament.
