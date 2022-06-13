After two draws, the British Virgin Islands suffered its first loss in CONCACAF Nations League play Sunday, getting routed by Puerto Rico 6-0 in a group play match in Mayaguez, P.R.
Ricardo Rivera had four goals, two coming in the first half as Puerto Rico raced out to a 4-0 lead, with Darren Rios and Gerald Diaz adding one goal each.
Rios put Puerto Rico ahead early, scoring in the 12th minute, then Rivera added to it with his first goal in the 15th minute. Diaz’ score came in the 31st minute, and Rivera followed with his second goal in the 39th minute.
Rivera then tacked on a pair of insurance goals over a three-minute span in the second half, scoring in the 49th minute to complete the hat trick, then again in the 51st minute.
The BVI National Team is now 0-1-2 in League C’s Group D, and tied with the Cayman Islands in the group standings. Both of the two sides’ draws came against each other, 1-all on June 3 in Tortola and 2-all on June 6 in the Caymans.
Meanwhile, Puerto Rico leads the group standings at 2-0-0 with two matches remaining — against the British Virgin Islands on Tortola on March 23, 2023, then against the Cayman Islands at home on March 26, 2023.
The loss extended the British Virgin Islands’ winless streak in international matches to 27 straight, dating to September 2012. The BVI’s last win came on July 7, 2012, a 1-0 victory over Antigua in a friendly.
— Bill Kiser