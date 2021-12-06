British Virgin Islands sailor Thad Lettsome had his worst race of the Junior Pan American Games on Saturday, but still managed to finish sixth overall in the men’s singlehanded sculls division in Colombia.
The 19-year-old Lettsome, now a sophomore on Tulane University’s sailing team, posted finishes of fourth and ninth in his final two races Saturday on Lake Calima.
The fourth place run equaled his best of the six-race regatta, which he posted in Thursday’s second race, while his ninth place in the regatta’s final race was his worst.
Still, the two finishes were enough to keep Lettsome in sixth place in the final standings with 26 points, just two points ahead of Bermuda’s Malcolm Smith (28 points).
Chile’s Clemente Lacamara took the gold medal in the men’s singlehandeds with eight points, finishing second and fifth in Saturday’s final two races. That beat out Argentina’s Juan Pablo Cardozo by five points.
Cardoza, who finished sixth and eighth in Saturday’s races, took the silver medal with 13 points, while Luc Chevrier of Saint Lucia — who had finishes of third and first Saturday — earned the bronze medal with 16 points.
Mexico’s Gerardo Rodriguez — who won Saturday’s fifth race and finished second in the final — and Leandre Boucher of the United States (fifth and fourth in Saturday’s races) tied for fifth with 17 points each.
— Bill Kiser