TORTOLA — Fresh off setting a world indoor record earlier this month, Adaejah Hodge will lead the British Virgin Islands delegation of 30 athletes — 24 of them based in the territory — to the 50th CARIFTA Track and Field Championships next month in the Bahamas, BVI Athletics Association officials announced on Sunday.
Hodge, who ran 22.33 seconds in Boston on March 12 to set the world indoor 200-meter dash record, opened her outdoor season with another record-setting performance at the Florida State Relays. There, she set a BVI age-group record in winning the under-18 girls 100-meter dash Saturday in 11.18 seconds. That broke the mark of 11.29 seconds she set last year. Hodge also won the U-18 girls 200-meter dash on Friday in a wind-aided time of 22.84 seconds.
Last year, Hodge won three gold medals at the CARIFTA Championships — in the under-17 girls 100- and 200-meter dash as well as the long jump — and was presented the Austin Sealy Award for the most outstanding performance by an athlete in the meet. The BVI became the 11th country with an athlete winning the award since it was introduced in 1977.
Hodge, who turned 17 on Thursday, will compete in the under-20 girls 100- and 200-meter dashes, and is among four 2022 medalist on the team. Other past medalists are Jah’Kyla Morton, 16, who took bronze in the under-17 girls high jump; Savianna Joseph, a gold medalist in the under-17 girls shot put, will compete in the under-20 division; and A’Keela McMaster, a silver medalist in the under-20 girls heptathlon and now a freshman at North Dakota State University.
Morton is also coming off a record-setting outdoor performance at the Dag Samuels Development Series meet in Tortola on Saturday, with her high jump mark of 1.67 meters (5 foot, 5¾ inches) setting a BVI record. The former mark was 1.65 meters (5 feet, 5 inches) held by four different athletes.
This year’s CARIFTA Championships will be a ‘homecoming’ of sorts for the BVI, which debuted at the meet in the Bahamas in 1976 with four athletes. The territory went on to earn its first medal in 1978, then claimed eight medals in 2013, its most medals in a single CARIFTA meet.
The British Virgin Islands team for the CARIFTA Championships is comprised of:
Taryn Augustine (under-17 girls 200 meters and 4x100-meter relay); Shyra Stoutt (under-17 girls long jump and 4x100-meter relay); Shannia Johnson (under-17 girls 100 meters and 4x100-meter relay); Jah’kyla Morton (under-17 girls high jump, 100-meter hurdles and 4x100-meter relay); A’Sia McMaster (under-17 girls 100-meter hurdles and 4x100-meter relay); Kenniqua Grate (under-17 girls high jump and 4x100-meter relay); Cristal Daly (under-17 girls long jump); Savianna Joseph (under-20 girls shot put and discus); Adaejah Hodge (U-20 Girls: 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x400-meter relay); Palesa Caesar (under-20 girls shot put and discus); Kaelyaah Liburd (under-20 girls 400 meters and 4x400-meter relay); Kenyatta Grate (under-20 girls 200 meters and 4x400-meter relay); Amia Todman (under-20 girls 4x100-meter relay); A’Keela McMaster (under-20 girls heptathlon and 4x400-meter relay); Ashleigh Penn (under-20 girls heptathlon).
J’Den Jackson (under-17 boys 100 meters, 200m meters and 4x100-meter relay); Othneil Gillings (under-17 boys 4x100-meter relay); Mario Carter (under-17 boys 4x100-meter relay); Tiondre Frett (under-17 boys 4x100-meter relay); Gabriel Cline (under-20 boys long jump); Jonathan Lynch (under-20 boys 800 meters and 1,500 meters); Orlando Douglas (under-20 boys octathlon); Mychael Claxton (under-20 boys octathlon); Andre Smikle (under-20 boys shot put and discus); Jahshani Farrington (under-20 boys 800 meters and 1,500 meters); M’Khori Crabbe (under-20 boys long jump and 4x400-meter relay); Khamauri Crabbe (under-20 boys 400 meters); Mikei George (under-20 boys 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x400-meter relay); Tyreese James (under-20 boys 400 meters and 4x400-meter relay); and Jaylen Callwood (under-20 boys 100 meters and 200 meters).
USVI picks eight for CARIFTA
Coming off a record-setting performance last week, St. Croix’s Michelle Smith will lead a contingent of eight U.S. Virgin Islands athletes to the CARIFTA Championships, set for April 8-10 in Nassau, U.S. Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation officials announced over the weekend.
Smith, a junior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, set a USVI record in winning the varsity girls 800-meter hurdles at the FSU Relays in Talahassee, Fla., in 2 minutes, 7.95 seconds. She also won the varsity girls 400-meter hurdles in 58.41 seconds.
Smith earned three medals at last year’s CARIFTA Championships, including a pair of gold medals — in the women’s 800 meters and 400-meter hurdles. She also earned a bronze medal in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.
Also competing for the USVI at the CARIFTA Championships are Akyra Joseph (women’s open heptathlon); Sofia Swindell (under-17 girls 100 meters, 200 meters, 100-meter hurdles and triple jump); Nicola Peters (under-20 girls 100 meters and 200 meters); Raynier Charlery (under-20 boys 100 meters and 200 meters); Michael Dizon-Bumann (under-20 boys 800 meters and 1,500 meters); and Omari Bennett (under-20 boys 110-meter hurdles and octathlon).