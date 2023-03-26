TORTOLA — Fresh off setting a world indoor record earlier this month, Adaejah Hodge will lead the British Virgin Islands delegation of 30 athletes — 24 of them based in the territory — to the 50th CARIFTA Track and Field Championships next month in the Bahamas, BVI Athletics Association officials announced on Sunday.

Hodge, who ran 22.33 seconds in Boston on March 12 to set the world indoor 200-meter dash record, opened her outdoor season with another record-setting performance at the Florida State Relays. There, she set a BVI age-group record in winning the under-18 girls 100-meter dash Saturday in 11.18 seconds. That broke the mark of 11.29 seconds she set last year. Hodge also won the U-18 girls 200-meter dash on Friday in a wind-aided time of 22.84 seconds.