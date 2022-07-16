TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Olympic Committee officials have announced its largest ever delegation to attend the Commonwealth Games, with the 2022 edition being held in Birmingham, England. The opening ceremonies are scheduled for July 28, with events running through Aug. 6.
The BVI will field a record 19 athletes in four different sports — track and field, cycling, squash and women’s 3-on-3 basketball, which is making its debut, while cycling is returning for the first time since 2006.
More than a dozen (15) of the 19 BVI athletes will be making their Commonwealth Games debut. The BVI began participating in the Games in 1990 and won its first medal in 2018, when Kyron McMaster struck gold in the men’s 400-meter hurdles.
The BVI’s track and field team has the largest contingent with 11 athletes, including two pairs of twins from one family — sisters Tynelle and Trevia Gumbs, who will be joined by twin brothers Djimon and Diamante Gumbs.
The Gumbs boys currently attend Northwestern State University, where Djimon qualified for the NCAA Division I Championships in both the men’s shot put and discus after winning both events in the Southland Conference. Indiana’s Rikkoi Brathwaite was a Big 10 Conference indoor champion and a silver medalist at the NCAA Indoor Championships in the 60-meter dash.
McMaster and Beyonce DeFreitas, who are representing the British Virgin Islands in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., will join the delegation following the competition.
Squash player Joe Chapman will be making his record fifth appearance in the Commonwealth Games, and will be joined by Luca Reich. Both will play in men’s singles and doubles.
The other sports and athletes are:
Track and field: McMaster (men’s 400-meter hurdles),, Eldred Henry (men’s shot put), Brathwaite (men’s 100-meter dash), DeFreitas (women’s 200-meter dash), Deya Erickson (women’s 100-meter hurdles), Adriano Gumbs (men’s 400-meter dash), Trevia Gumbs (women’s shot put), Tynelle Gumbs (women’s hammer throw), Diamante Gumbs (men’s discus), Djimon Gumbs (men’s discus and shot put), and Arianna Hayde (women’s heptathlon. Coaches are Lennox Graham, Joey Scott, Ralston “Grandfather” Henry and Eric Matthias.
Women’s 3x3 basketball: Joy Victor, Keithrece Smith, Shaliquah Fahie and Mahkayla Pickering.
Cycling: Darel Christopher Jr. (37-kilometer time trial and 160-kilometer road race), and Sam Talbot (37-kilometer time trial and 160-kilometer road race).
Two at U-20 Worlds
The BVI Athletics Association also announced that two athletes — Akrisa Eristee and Wanyae Belle — will represent the territory in the World U20 Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia, on Aug. 1-6. Eristee will contest the women’s 400-meter dash and Belle, the men’s 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.
While seven athletes had originally qualified for the event, a combination of injuries and other plans have limited the delegation, coached by Karene King.