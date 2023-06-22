The British Virgin Islands will have nine athletes vying for medals at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, which began Wednesday in El Salvador.
Officials from the BVI Olympic Committee confirmed Wednesday the territory’s entries for the 23rd CAC Games, which will hold its opening ceremonies Friday in San Salvador.
Most of the BVI’s athletes will compete in track and field events, which take place July 2-8.
Heading up the BVI team is Tokyo Olympian Eldred Henry, the only past CAC Games medalist on the territory’s squad. Henry earned a bronze medal in the men’s shot put in the 2018 CAC Games in Baranquilla, Colombia.
Also competing in track and field for the BVI are Deya Erickson — who also competed in the 2018 CAC Games — in the women’s’ 100-meter hurdles, Rikkoi Brathwaite in the men’s 100-meter dash, Jaleel Croal in the men’s 200-meter dash, Beyonce Defreitas in the women’s 200-meter dash, and brothers Djimon and Diamante Gumbs, both entered in the men’s discus.
The first BVI athlete to see action will be Tortola’s Thad Lettsome, competing in the opening rounds of the men’s sailing competition Saturday in Lake Ilpongo. Lettsome, a rising senior skipper on Tulane University’s sailing team, has also been selected to be the BVI’s flag bearer in Friday’s opening ceremonies.
Also competing for the BVI is Ritseeniyah Georges, who will open in the women’s individual compound archery qualifying rounds next week.