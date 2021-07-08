After a year’s delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the British Virgin Islands Olympic Committee will send three athletes to Japan later this month for the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Games.
Competing in the Tokyo Games, scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8, for the BVI will be track and field athletes Kyron McMaster in the men’s 400-meter high hurdles and Chantel Malone in the women’s long jump, and swimmer Elinah Phillip in the women’s 50-meter freestyle.
A fourth BVI athlete — Eldred Henry in the men’s shot put — was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Games after suffering hand and elbow injuries on his throwing arm last month while in training, and could not recover in time to compete.
Of the three, only Phillip has competed in the Olympics before. At age 16, she competed for the BVI in the women’s 50 freestyle at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. There, she finished 48th in the preliminaries in 26.26 seconds.
This will be the first Olympics for both McMaster and Malone, but both enter the Tokyo Games as potential medal contenders.
McMaster, 24, took gold medals in the event in three major meets in 2018 — the Commonwealth Games in Australia, the Central American and Caribbean Games in Colombia, and the North and Central America and Caribbean Championships in Canada.
McMaster is currently ranked fourth in the world in the men’s 400 hurdles with a personal-best time of 47.50 seconds.
The 29-year-old Malone is also a gold medalist for the BVI, taking the event at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru — the first athlete from the territory to take gold in the quad-annual competition for athletes from the Americas and Caribbean.
Malone is also ranked fourth in the world in the women’s long jump with a personal-best jump of 7.08 meters (23 feet, 2 inches).