TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands men’s and women‘s All-Stars are on course to defend their respective titles against their U.S. Virgin Islands counterparts in the second leg of the Kings and Queens of the Virgin Islands softball tournament.
The tournament — being held at the E. Walwyn Brewley Ballpark — got off to a late start on Saturday morning and ran through just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning because of rain interruptions, then resumed with games Sunday afternoon.
Top seeded and defending champions BVI Women’s All-Stars handed their Tortola counterparts Sparks their fourth straight loss, 12-5 on Sunday afternoon. The BVI All-Stars advanced to face the winner between St. Croix’s Feds and St. Thomas’ Griffith Park Massive for the title tonight.
Chevanne Richardson was the winning pitcher. J’Nae Hopkins, who gave up nine runs and walked eight, was the losing pitcher.
BVI All-Stars coach Neville “Sheep” Smith said it doesn’t matter who they face. “I think we can still win the tournament and I think we’re playing on a different level than the two teams I’m seeing right now, so I’m very comfortable with what I have,” he said. “We’ve beat the Feds in St. Croix and we have beaten them here again. I’m not seeing anything different, we know who their top batters are. We know how to pitch to them and they haven’t seen our best pitching as yet either.”
The BVI Women’s All-Stars completed pool play with an 8-5 victory over the St. Croix Feds. Claury Scatliffe hit an inside-the-park solo homer, and Javlyn Frett struck out seven and gave up six hits in the win. The Feds’ Darajah O’Riley, was the losing pitcher, despite striking out five. She allowed six walks and gave up six hits.
Richardson struck out five in the BVI Women’s All-Stars’ 16-0 opening victory over the Sparks. Sparks pitcher Shakia Jeffers walked six and gave up eight hits in the loss.
Afiya George came on in relief of Laura Issac in the fourth, then struck out four batters as Griffith Park Massive beat the Sparks 14-4 in Saturday’s first game, which they led 7-4 when George came in.
Reneah Guzman fired a no-hitter, struck out four and walked three as the St. Croix Feds whipped the Sparks 10-0. Jeffers walked four, struck out four and tossed a 3-hitter.
Nia Francis fanned four and tossed the Feds’ second no-hitter during a 15-0, third-inning mercy rule victory over Griffith Park Massive. Mya Jack walked eight and gave up seven hits to take the loss.
In the Kings tournament, St. Croix’s Los Llacos advanced to meet either the BVI All Stars or Griffith Park Massive winner after a 7-1 victory over Los Domis of Tortola. Edwin Ortega scattered four hits for the victory and Carlos Morales had a two-run single. Dariel Robinson, who gave up all seven runs, took the loss.
“We’re really happy to advance to the championship and we hope it’s against Tortola. That’s what the fans want and that’s what we want to give them,” Los Llacos coach Jose Robles said. “It’s a great tournament, great fans and even though it’s my last tournament representing Los Llacos and St. Croix, I’ll always have a spot for Tortola in my heart because one of the best place to play softball is here.”
Los Llacos scored five in the first and Warren Brooks scattered three hits while striking out four en route to a 6-1 triumph over Griffith Park Massive in their opener. Alston Rhymer Jr. walked 13, gave up five hits and struck out three and took the loss.
Molique Malone hit a two-run homer and the BVI Men’s All-Stars began their title defense with a 15-5 victory over Los Domis, also of Tortola. Allen “Woodrow” Smith was the winning pitcher. Dariel Robinson, who struck out four, took the loss. Josh Ridgeway had a solo homer for Los Domis.
Nikos Penn singled to break a 7-7 tie and helped his cause as he fired a one-hitter in a thrilling 8-7 victory over Griffith Park Massive. Penn struck out four. Kareem Riley, who gave up seven hits, suffered the loss.
Jamal “Lefty” Allen had three RBIs and Allen “Woodrow” Smith struck out four as the BVI Men’s All-Stars overpowered Los Llacos, 6-3. Brooks struck out six and walked four in the loss.