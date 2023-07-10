TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands men’s and women‘s All-Stars are on course to defend their respective titles against their U.S. Virgin Islands counterparts in the second leg of the Kings and Queens of the Virgin Islands softball tournament.

The tournament — being held at the E. Walwyn Brewley Ballpark — got off to a late start on Saturday morning and ran through just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning because of rain interruptions, then resumed with games Sunday afternoon.