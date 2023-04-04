TORTOLA — Sunday’s conclusion of the 50th anniversary British Virgin Islands Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival also brought the curtain down on the tenure of two of the event’s longest-serving officials.
Bob Phillips, who has been at the helm of the BVI Spring Regatta for the last 25 years as its chairman, and director Judy Petz ended her tenure with the regatta after 21 years.
Phillips’ time as the event’s chairman equaled that of the late Peter Haycraft, who founded the BVI Spring Regatta.
“Twenty-five years, it’s time for new blood, it’s time for new thinking,” Phillips said. “It’s been a wonderful experience, I’ve had a great time, but it is time. Peter Haycraft set the precedent. I’m not going to break it. He’s a tough act to follow — always.”
Petz had actually decided to step down as the regatta’s director after the 2022 event, but remained on for this year when her replacement hadn’t been found.
She will remain a consultant with the Sailing Festival, while Phillips said he was moving into a different role with its managing organization.
“If my chairman is going, I’m going with him,” Petz said. We’ve done this road together and the event has had so many elements — every year it changes. We need some fresh blood. We need some new ideas, because you do need to reinvent this every year.
“You do need to find new exciting things going on around the world and bring them here. The racers that come back year after year are having a good time and new people come and think wow, how have I not been here before. So yes, this is our swansong.”
Under Phillips’ tenure as chairman, the BVI Spring Regatta has held races on as many as three courses, each with a separate race committee, although the 2023 event had races on just two courses.
The Sailing Festival also came to fruition under Phillips, as did the Round Tortola Race and other innovations. Before Hurricane Irma, the regatta had drawn as many as 154 entries for the week-long event.
Phillips said it was tough to recall a favorite memory because there have been so many.
“We had a boat called ‘YES’ that belong to Goslings, the 60-plus-footer boat came from the [United Kingdom] just to do Spring Regatta — that’s the only regatta that they did,” Phillips said. “Sailed it out, did our regatta and sailed it back.
“We have had a lot of international acclaim over the years and it’s because of what we have concentrated on, the professionalism on the water. We’ve always have great race committees. We’ve always been current. We’ve set trends in the racing world, with some of the courses we’ve set, turning classes over, keeping racing going quickly so there’s not much wait time. My favorite memory is just how internationally acclaimed the event is.”
Petz said because of the level of the event, she has had an opportunity to meet Olympic sailors and professional racers including Robbie Haynes and Ben Ainsley.
“They are our rock stars,” she said. “They are the ones like everybody wants to become and we get to meet them. They’re like normal people and they’re so happy to be here and those moments will always be in my mind.
“Obviously when my husband was racing and won, he came across the stage and we got to have our stage kiss — I loved the pictures because everyone behind was cheering. And then it’s the people for me. The moments where so many people have come into my life and some now are lifelong friends.”