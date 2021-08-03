The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth Affairs, Fisheries and Agriculture will hold a series of territory-wide motorcade parades today to honor the British Virgin Islands’ athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The motorcades will begin at 2 p.m. on all four of the BVI’s islands, with starting points at Festival Grounds on Tortola, Gun Creek on Virgin Gorda, The Settlement on Anegada and Great Harbour on Jost Van Dyke.
The BVI sent three athletes to compete in the Tokyo Games — swimmer Elinah Phillip in the women’s 50-meter freestyle, track athletes Chantel Malone in the women’s long jump, and hurdler Kyron McMaster in the men’s 400-meter hurdles. A fourth athlete, shot putter Eldred Henry, qualified for the Tokyo Games, but could not compete due to a training injury.
— Bill Kiser