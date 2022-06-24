The British Virgin Islands will send a 15-person team to the inaugural Caribbean Games, which will be held June 29 through July 3 in Guadeloupe, officials from the BVI Olympic Committee announced Thursday.
The Caribbean Games – organized by the Association of Caribbean Olympic Committees – will have teams from 30 Caribbean nations and territories competing in seven events: athletics (track and field), swimming, 3-on-3 basketball, cycling, judo, futsal and netball.
The BVI’s Caribbean Games team will compete in two events – athletics and women’s 3-on-3 basketball.
Entered for the BVI in athletics are Ke’Andrae Campbell (men’s 100-meter dash and 400-meter relay), Malik Romney (men’s 110-meter hurdles), Diamante Gumbs (men’s shot put), Djimon Gumbs (men’s shot put), Malik John (men’s 400-meter dash and 400-meter relay), Beyonce de Freitas (women’s 100-meter dash and 400-meter relay), Zara Brown (women’s 100-meter dash and 400-meter relay), Arianna Hayde (women’s long jump, triple jump, javelin and 400-meter relay), Xiomara Malone (women’s long jump and 400-meter relay), Mikkel Bassue (men’s 100-meter dash and 400-meter relay) and Vadley Sylvester Jr. (men’s 400-meter dash and 400-meter relay). They will be accompanied by coaches Ericca Fredrick and Eric Matthias.
In women’s 3-on-3 basketball, representing the BVI are Kiara Woodley, Shauliqua Fahie, Jolene Bowens and Keithrece Smith. Coaching the team is Joy Victor.
De Freitas, a rising junior at Central Florida who earned a bronze medal for the BVI with the women’s 1,600-meter relay team at the 2016 CARIFTA Games, has been selected to carry the BVI flag in the opening ceremonies.